“He’s Good-Looking”: Maddison Hill Explains Why Tom Brady is a Perfect Match for Kim Kardashian

Tom Brady just can’t stay out of the spotlight. Whether it’s football, business, or his private life, everything about the 7-time Super Bowl champion draws media attention, especially when it comes to romance. Since his high-profile divorce from Gisele Bündchen, the 47-year-old has remained one of the most eligible bachelors around. He has been linked to several stunning women, from Irina Shayk to, more recently, Sydney Sweeney. But now, it’s Sofia Vergara making headlines with TB12.

According to reports, Brady has set his sights on the Modern Family actress, and their growing closeness has left someone feeling a little uneasy—Kim Kardashian.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has reportedly had her eye on Brady for quite some time, and she hasn’t exactly been subtle about it. Since 2023, she has shared flirtatious run-ins with the three-time MVP and had hoped those moments would evolve into something deeper. She believed Brady was the perfect match; he checked all the boxes. So when both attended Jeff Bezos’ star-studded wedding in Italy, Kim saw it as her big opportunity. But Brady’s interest in Vergara instead of her has reportedly struck a nerve.

Although dating rumors swirled around Kim and Tom last year, nothing ever materialized despite her strong interest. Now, as TB12 seemingly pursues Sofia, some in the media still believe a Kim-Tom pairing could work.

Entertainment host and producer Maddison Hill recently weighed in, stating that Brady and Kardashian would make a great match, and calling him an ideal fit for her. Why?

According to Hill, Brady has the kind of traits Kim finds attractive. His looks appeal to her superficial sensibilities, and his drive to succeed in everything he does, from football to business, makes him even more appealing. He also moves in high-powered circles and has strong connections, both in and outside of sports.

While Brady is a titan in the NFL and American sports culture, he isn’t necessarily a megastar in the broader celebrity world. Kim, on the other hand, thrives in that space. Dating Tom would not only give her a new romantic interest but would also expose her to a whole new circle of influence, something a seasoned socialite like Kim would definitely value.

” I do think Tom Brady is somebody who Kim Kardashian would like, just because he is good-looking, he is successful, he is motivated, he is in the right circles, he is well-connected. He is a celebrity, but not too big of celebrity. He likes the spotlight, she likes the spotlight. I do feel like I could see this being a thing. Also, he kind of puts her in a different circle than she has been.”

Neither Tom Brady, Kim Kardashian, nor Sofia Vergara has addressed the swirling rumors about their personal lives. Meanwhile, reports have linked the Modern Family actress to businessman Douglas Chabbott, a connection that doesn’t come as a surprise, considering Vergara has openly expressed her desire for a partner who is wealthier and more financially secure than she is.

As for Brady, he remains a free agent in the dating world. While he’s still single and technically free to pursue anyone he wants, a romance with Kim Kardashian seems unlikely at this point. If something were going to happen between them, it likely would have by now. That said, stranger things have happened.