Michigan Vs. USC Trojans — Referees Under The Microscope After Three Mistakes in The Wolverines’ Three-Point Win

Michigan tight end Marlin Klein (17) tries to jump over USC cornerback John Humphrey (19) during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.

One of the biggest games on this weekend’s college football calendar has drawn harsh criticism from fans due to perceived poor officiating.

In the No. 11 USC Trojans’ first Big-10 conference showdown with the rival No. 18 Michigan Wolverines, head coach Lincoln Riley’s team was on the wrong end of multiple missed calls. Multiple facemasks from Michigan defenders on quarterback Miller Moss went uncalled, as did a big blindside hit delivered to wide receiver Makai Lemon during a first-quarter punt return.

The most critical error from the referees in favor of the Wolverines came on a 4th-and-1 conversion just moments after Lemon was taken to a hospital because of the blow he took.

Despite appearing to be stopped short of the line to gain, running back Kalel Mullings was deemed to have picked up the first down.

On the very next snap, Mullings busted off a 53-yard touchdown run to give Michigan a 7-0 lead. Mullings then capped his 159-yard day – and a Wolverines 27-24 victory – by scoring the game-winning points on 4th-and-Goal with less than a minute to go in the fourth quarter.

The developments left Trojan fans and neutral observers confounded, especially considering Riley declined to challenge the play.

Fans began raising red flags about the officiating on the first possession of the game when the Wolverines weren’t called for delay of game on a 4th-and-1 from their own 34-yard line.

That mistake followed a play earlier on the drive where USC wasn’t penalized for jumping offsides.

Unfortunately for the Trojans, they’re forced to lament what could have been during their plane ride back to California. They’ll try to rebound when they face the Wisconsin Badgers in their first Big-10 home game next Saturday, while Michigan will hope to record a second consecutive win when they host Minnesota.