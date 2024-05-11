“They’ll Break Wemby”: Shannon Sharpe Rejects the Idea Of Victor Wembanyama Playing Football During NFL Vs NBA Debate

Apr 5, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) talks to head coach Gregg Popovich against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The collision between the worlds of NFL and NBA has sparked a difference of opinion since time immemorial. Recently, Shannon Sharpe who thinks highly of Victor Wembanyama in the the NBA, brought him into the center of this debate. Despite Wembanyama’s potential, Sharpe swiftly dismissed the idea of him being able to survive in the NFL.

After Victor Wembanyama‘s stellar performance, including winning the NBA Rookie of the Year Award, debates arose about his potential in both the NBA and NFL. While some, like Gilbert Arenas who appeared on the ‘Nightcap‘ saw him as a potential asset for the NBA and believed he could be a great asset even in the NFL as a kick block, Shannon Sharpe presented his arguments to dismiss the same.

He expressed concern for Wembanyama’s safety, stating, “You can’t make him a kick block, hell no, man. They’ll break Wemby.”

Shannon Sharpe believes that Victor Wembanyama’s impressive statistics and projection as an MVP before the age of 25 are the reasons behind his dominance in basketball. But he also believes that Wembanyama’s physique and style of play in basketball make him unsuitable for football, particularly in roles requiring physicality like blocking for field goals.

He highlighted that Wembanyama would face potential risks and challenges on the football field. This includes the risk of getting injured due to his slender frame and lack of experience in football-specific skills like blocking.

Meanwhile, he also rejected the idea of other players entering the NFL from the NBA as Gilbert Arenas vouched for more names.

Shannon Sharpe Rejected the Idea of Draymond Green in the NFL

During the NFL vs NBA discussion about potential transitions, Shannon Sharpe weighed in on the idea of NBA star Draymond Green playing as a defensive end in the NFL.

As Gilbert Arenas presented the possibility of Draymond Green transitioning to the NFL as a defensive end, Shannon Sharpe firmly rejected the notion. With skepticism in his tone, Sharpe dismissed the idea saying,“Can’t put Draymond Green on the defense.”

Sharpe’s response, just as in the case of Wembanyama, indicated his belief that Green’s skill set and physique are not suited for the demands of playing as a defensive end in football. He likely considered factors such as Green’s height, weight, and playing style, which may not align with the physical requirements and techniques necessary for success in football’s defensive line positions.

Despite what Shannon Sharpe feels, the general consensus has been in favor of multi-sport stars being more competitive and skilled. Though not particularly basketball, legends like Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes found their way into the NFL with baseball as their first choice of sport.

But Shannon Sharpe has a point when he touches on the topics of physicality needed in the NFL since it is not a game for the faint-hearted. But who is to say, Draymond Green and Victor Wembanyama could be NFL stars with training and athleticism, with the kind of sportsmanship they already own?