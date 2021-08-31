“Tyreek Hill one has one ring, so he’s probably scared”: Usain Bolt claims Chiefs WR doesn’t have the guts to wager his Super Bowl ring in a race.

Tyreek Hill and Usain Bolt have been going back and forth about who’s faster. Hill is the fastest player in the NFL but Bolt is in a category of his own.

Kansas City Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill is probably the fastest player in the NFL. A big reason for his success is his speed. He has been the best wide receiver on the Chiefs for the past few years, during which they have enjoyed tremendous success with Patrick Mahomes at QB.

Usain Bolt, on the other hand, was crowned the fastest man on the planet, on multiple occasions. He won the Olympic gold medal for Jamaica, in three events, three straight times. When asked about it on the Dan Patrick show, Bolt said he was willing to bet an Olympic medal of his, if Tyreek would also put up his Super Bowl ring.

Here you go… Usain Bolt vs. Tyreek Hill in a 70 meter dash. @UsainBolt says he’ll put up a gold medal if Tyreek puts up his Super Bowl ring. You in @cheetah? We’ll set it up for the week after the Super Bowl. Let’s do it! pic.twitter.com/YLY3YUq57I — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) August 12, 2021

Tyreek Hill is not backing down from the challenge of racing Bolt whatsoever. In his latest tweet, he pointed out how Bolt was not from around The United States and did not know how things worked. He says scared money doesn’t make money, implying that he is not scared.

I know you not from here but I’m sure this applies all over the world scared money don’t make no _______😬 https://t.co/l4o2OL9zdz — Ty Hill (@cheetah) August 28, 2021

Usain Bolt recaps one time he and Tyreek Hill got into it.

In an interview on the Pat McAfee Show, Usain Bolt recalls the one experience he had with Hill. He remembers how Hill was talking smack to him, and that Bolt had to remind him who he was. He brought up how he tied the NFL record for a 40-yard dash, in 4.22 seconds, without even wearing his spikes. Now that’s impressive.

“Me & Tyreek Hill got into it 1 time.. He was talking bla bla bla but then I went to the combine 1 year & if you go on the net right now.. I ran 4.22 in my sweats.. C’mon @cheetah you got no chance” ~ @usainbolt #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/e8j5hO5bcf — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 29, 2021

When DK Metcalf tested his speed against professional sprinters

Of course, Hill isn’t the only player who boasts about his speed. Seahawks WR DK Metcalf also has some serious legs, as he has proved time and time again. But when he lined up with the pros, the difference between NFL speed and track speed was evident.

Metcalf ran a 10.36-second 100-meter dash at the USA Track and Field Golden Games. Now considering his height and weight, that is extremely impressive, but it is still not quite up to the standard of professional sprinters.

“To test my speed up against world class athletes like this… Like I said, just having the opportunity to run against these guys was just a blessing.”@Seahawks wide receiver @dkm14 on the opportunity to race against elite track & field athletes.@usatf // #JourneyToGold pic.twitter.com/Ob1Zr8g34s — #TokyoParalympics (@NBCOlympics) May 9, 2021

There has been a lot of back-and-forth between Hill and Bolt at this point in time, but nothing has come out of any of it yet. Hopefully one day we get to see this epic duel on the track, but as of now, there only seems to be smoke and no fire.

Read also: When Tyreek Hill Hilariously Mocked Mahomes’ Huddle Voice At Super Bowl 54 Media Day.