“When Patrick Mahomes Comes In The Huddle He Sounds Like Kermit The Frog”: When Tyreek Hill Hilariously Mocked Mahomes’ Huddle Voice At Super Bowl 54 Media Day

Patrick Mahomes has become quite the force in the NFL along with his electric wide receiver Tyreek Hill, forming one of the most dangerous QB-WR duos in the league.

Hill and Mahomes could not have been better paired for each other. Hill is one of the fastest players in the NFL, with his 40 yard dash time coming in at 4.29. Hill is fearless too, ready to take on the fastest man in the world in Usain Bolt, and one of the fastest players in NFL history in Chris Johnson.

Give him chapstick he may got a shot at me !!!! https://t.co/luC9d9kQWI — Ty Hill (@cheetah) August 16, 2021

Now, with that kind of speed, what’s the best way to utilize it? Definitely by throwing it deep and letting Hill work his magic by using his speed to blow past defenders. To get it out deep to him, you need someone with a big arm. Enter Patrick Mahomes.

Just a simple 65-70 yard warm up pass for Patrick Mahomes. #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/HTDmwLq2st — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) September 29, 2019

Tyreek Hill Felt Like Patrick Mahomes Sounded Like Kermit The Frog And Had A Hilarious Impersonation At Super Bowl 54 Media Day

Being the quarterback and leader of the team, it’s Mahomes’ job to get in the huddle and ignite his team while also laying out the play to run.

Mahomes is a passionate player, and as a result, when he comes into the huddle he’s often yelling and barking orders to the rest of his teammates (also because of crowd noise). Unfortunately, that means that his voice often takes on a different tone, one that Tyreek Hill finds incredibly hilarious.

Hill said that Mahomes walks into the huddle sounding like a frog, particularly Kermit the Frog. The croakiness in Mahomes’ voice is definitely something you can make out from several NFL Mic’d Up clips, but wow, Tyreek Hill really came after him.

Tyreek Hill says he always laughs when Patrick Mahomes comes to the huddle because he sounds like Kermit the Frog.pic.twitter.com/tS00l4SKVW — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 28, 2020

Hill is definitely poking fun at Mahomes, but maybe the Chiefs quarterback to stick to his frog voice as whatever he’s doing in the huddle and on the NFL field is definitely working. The Chiefs are THE team to beat in the AFC, making the Super Bowl in back to back years, winning one, and being the favorites to return for a third year.

Mahomes is one of the best, if not the best, quarterbacks in the league, and the connection he has with Hill is going to keep Kansas City in title contention for a long time.

