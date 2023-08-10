“He’s Got to Bulk Up”: Michael Vick Offers Advice to Tyreek Hill’s Favorite QB Tua Tagovailoa Ahead of 2023 Season

Despite sustaining two concussions last season, Tua Tagovailoa is ready to make it big again in the upcoming 2023/24 season. However, in order to harness his complete potential, Michael Vick reckons that the Miami Dolphins quarterback needs to gain some weight.

Advertisement

In a recent appearance on Tyreek Hill’s “It Needed to Be Said” podcast, Michael Vick told the Miami receiver that while Tua is astoundingly talented, he needs to add a few pounds to his body in order to churn out even better numbers. The 25-year-old has had continuous fitness issues throughout his three-year career in the NFL, and Vick’s advice might just be the ultimate solution for the quarterback.

Michael Vick Wants Tua Tagovailoa To Work On His Physicality

Michael Vick, a former NFL quarterback himself, surely knows a thing or two about the position. Recently, he stated his true feelings about the Dolphins’ current QB1. Vick feels that Tua Tagovailoa needs to put on at least another 10 to 15 pounds to make himself more effective on the gridiron.

Advertisement

According to Vick, this would enable his physicality to become an additional weapon alongside his accurate throwing capabilities, for which he is more popularly known. Vick also opined that Tagovailoa needs to ensure that he manages to escape tackles and sacks from defenders, learning better ways to protect himself.

“I just think he got, he’s got to bulk up a little bit. Get a little bit bigger. Get stronger. As you grow into your man body that’s what needs to happen. Ain’t nothing wrong with picking up another 10 pounds, 15 pounds. Those things you got to learn as you go through this process of playing quarterback, it ain’t easy. Don’t get hit. Don’t get knocked around,” Vick said about Tagovailoa.

Tagovailoa currently weighs a moderate 227 pounds and is about 18 pounds lighter than Joe Flacco, who is the heaviest quarterback in the NFL in 2023. Therefore, Vick’s advice of gaining a further 10-15 pounds might just be something that he needs to focus on in the near future.

Tyreek Hill Snubbed Patrick Mahomes in Favor Of Tua Tagovailoa as the Most Accurate QB in The NFL

Tyreek Hill once caused a massive uproar on social media when he hailed Tua as the most accurate QB in the NFL, in spite of playing alongside Patrick Mahomes for so long. Hill claimed that Tagovailoa’s presence in Miami was one of the primary reasons why he signed a mammoth contract with the Dolphins in 2022, despite having other options to choose from.

“I’d rather play with the most accurate quarterback in the NFL,” Hill had said while talking about Tagovailoa last year, per CBS Sports. This particular comment hailing Tagovailoa did not sit well with fans, so much so that the wide receiver claimed to have received death threats from certain fans.

Advertisement

However, Tyreek Hill has never belittled Patrick Mahomes in public. The duo continue to share a cordial relationship, even though he might have certain qualms about his time with the Kansas City Chiefs.