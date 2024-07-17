“He’s Grinding”: T.J. Hockenson Believes JJ McCarthy Has Already Earned Locker Room’s Respect

Former Michigan QB JJ McCarthy is quieting doubters and turning heads at the Vikings’ camp. Initially, there were doubts about his ability to step into Kirk Cousins’ shoes and adapt to the Vikings’ offense. However, McCarthy’s early showing is certainly suggesting that he’s more than up for the challenge.

Advertisement

Vikings’ tight end TJ Hockenson also shares this sentiment, recently discussing McCarthy’s impressive start during an appearance on the “Bussin With The Boys” podcast. According to Hockenson, the former Wolverines star is approaching his rookie season with laser focus and is very much determined to prove he belongs among the NFL’s elite.

“He’s grinding in the film room. He’s grinding in the classroom. He’s a baller on the field, obviously. But like, to have a guy, especially a rookie; when you come into a facility, into the league, you usually shut your mouth and go to work and that’s exactly what he did. He’s earned the respect of a lot of guys in there.”

#Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson with some BIG praise over rookie QB J.J. McCarthy via @BussinWTB “He’s grinding in the classroom. He’s a baller on the field obviously… he’s earned the respect of a lot of guys in there… I’m excited that J.J. is on our team.”

– @TheeHOCK8 pic.twitter.com/aAXbTyDy4F — The Purple Persuasion (@TPPSkol) July 16, 2024

Furthermore, Hockenson acknowledged the competition McCarthy would be facing with Sam Darnold. However, Darnold won’t have it easy, as McCarthy’s presence seems to have already won the locker room over.

The tight end also praised McCarthy’s leadership qualities that he absorbed at Michigan under former head coach Jim Harbaugh and believes he is ready to build on that foundation with the Minnesota Vikings.

That being said, McCarthy’s strong first impression isn’t limited to Hockenson’s thoughts. Their linebacker teammate, Blake Cashman, has also shared his respect for the rookie quarterback.

Blake Cashman Is Impressed by McCarthy’s Proficiency

The buzz around McCarthy in Minnesota continues to grow, with more Vikings teammates singing his praises. Fellow teammate and linebacker Blake Cashman’s take on the tenth overall pick also painted a picture of a rookie who’s already making waves in his new home.

The linebacker called McCarthy a “great young man” and “a born leader” with a hunger to learn more and more. What really caught Cashman’s eye, though, was how McCarthy carries himself in the locker room.

He explained that, unlike most rookies who might shy away into the background, McCarthy walks around with a big smile, shaking hands, and getting to know everyone. Moreover, it was not just his off-field personality that impressed Cashman. He was even blown away by what he saw in training sessions.

“I knew he was an outstanding quarterback. Winning followed him at Michigan. But I didn’t realize how much heat he can put on the ball. He’s got a great long ball. And even those tight windows, where it closes fast at the next level, he can zip the ball past a linebacker or safety’s head and squeeze it in those tight windows.”

The Vikings locker room is clearly buzzing about McCarthy, but of course, the real test is still to come. Practice is one thing, but can he bring that same magic to the NFL field?