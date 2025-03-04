Tom Brady Offers Fans a Chance to Win a $45,340 Cadillac

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Fox Sports announcer Tom Brady on the field before Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Tom Brady is the gift that keeps on giving. From countless game-winning drives to 7 Super Bowls, the former Patriots QB is unmatched when it comes to giving his fans moments to remember. But now, he’s offering something even more tangible—a luxury Cadillac XT5, worth $45,340, completely free.

As part of his partnership with The Hertz Corporation, the GOAT is helping the company promote its latest venture—Hertz Car Sales. As per reports, Hertz Car Sales, like its parent company, is headquartered in Estero, Florida.

The cars listed by the company are usually the ones that were previously part of the fleet in the Hertz Corporation’s car rental company, called Hertz Car Rental.

Coming back to Tom Brady, in his latest Instagram reel, he promoted this “hidden gem” of a company while also giving fans a chance to win a Cadillac XT5.

“Did you know Hertz Car Sales sells used cars? Stay with me here. Everyone in the market for a car should know about the hidden gem that is Hertz Car Sales. That’s why we’re teaming up to give away this Cadillac XT5.”

According to the Patriots legend, Hertz Car Sales stands “a step above the other used car companies,” offering customers a reliable way to buy a pre-owned vehicle with confidence.

And the best part about the Cadillac XT5 up for grabs is that Brady has personally signed it. So, not only will the lucky winner receive a free, sleekly designed luxury car with powerful performance, but they’ll also own a unique piece of Tom Brady memorabilia.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady)

From a fan’s perspective, this giveaway is more than just an opportunity to win a luxury ride—it’s a chance to own something directly from a football GOAT. A Cadillac XT5 is already a statement on the road.

So, whether you’re in the market for a used car or just hoping to win big, this is an opportunity you just cannot miss. Don’t wait—head over to this site and enter the giveaway today.