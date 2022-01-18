“Aaron Rodgers can get the ball into places no one else can”: When Tom Brady spoke about the Packers QB’s elite ability to make game-defining throws nobody else in the NFL could

Tom Brady is perhaps the greatest quarterback of all time, but even he had to acknowledge that Aaron Rodgers possesses some talents which he simply doesn’t have.

The Buccaneers quarterback is currently gearing up for a title defense as his team is all set to take on the Los Angeles Rams in the divisonal round. The Bucs had a great Wild Card round as the trounced the Philadelphia Eagles 31-15, a score that was much closer than the game actually was.

Aaron Rodgers meanwhile enjoyed a bye week as the Packers had clinched the #1 seed in the NFC. The Bucs and Packers had matched up in the playoffs last year, with Brady and Tampa Bay taking home a 31-26 victory, upsetting Rodgers’ #1 seeded Packers. Back in 2018, Brady sat down with former defensive back Rodney Harrison where he talked about Rodgers’ greatness.

Tom Brady describes Aaron Rodgers’ insane throwing ability

If you’ve watched Aaron Rodgers play over the years, then you can surely see why people debate him versus Brady for the best quarterback.

People argue that while Brady has won more, that’s been more of a result of him having a greater team around him and being in better situations than Rodgers. Additionally, people say that while Brady is the better winner and has had the more ‘successful’ career, Rodgers is definitely the more gifted thrower and that between the two Rodgers is the ‘better’ player.

Just look at some of these throws the Packers superstar has made in his career:

Rodgers really is putting the balls in positions where defenders cannot make a play on it no matter how hard they tried. His ability to make these tight window throws is really what set him apart from the rest of the league and it’s what Brady talked about in his sit-down with Harrison. “He [Aaron Rodgers] can get the ball into places no one else can,” Brady said at the 3:25 minute mark of the following video.

