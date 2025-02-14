Kylie Kelce Reveals Her Idea of the Most Romantic Way To Spend Valentine’s Day Despite Having No Plans With Husband Jason

Jan 21, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Jason Kelce (right) and Kylie Kelce (left) watch the game from the suites in the first half of the 2024 AFC divisional round game between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

The entire city of Philadelphia will be out on Broad St. and Pattison Avenue this Valentine’s Day to celebrate the Eagles Super Bowl parade. And for Kylie and Jason Kelce, this is a dream come true scenario. “Is it safe to say we do not have Valentine’s plans this year?” Kylie revealed on her Not Gonna Lie podcast, this time with her husband as her guest.

Advertisement

Excited about the day, Jason reminded Kylie, “Well, we have the parade.” Kylie’s face lit up since it is music to any Eagles fan. And with it, she stated how blessed they are to celebrate the Super Bowl parade on Valentine’s Day.

“Which might be the most romantic way to spend Valentine’s Day,” she replied to Jason.

Jason too resonated with that fact by saying it’s a “top way you can spend a Valentine’s Day in Philadelphia – is go to a f**king Eagles Super Bowl parade.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce (@nglwithkylie)

However, Kylie acknowledged the fact that not all Philly residents would be happy about the two occasions happening on the same day.

“There has to be a population specifically a population of women, who are very disappointed in the fact that their significant others are going to be spending Valentine’s Day, day drinking on Broad St. and then they’re not going to make it to dinner.”

Kylie made a valid point. Eagles fans are often very passionate about their team. And a Super Bowl parade is a privilege they can’t afford to miss. Surely the fans would enjoy both, but Jason worries if Philly is ready to manage the number of drunk people trying to reserve a restaurant in the evening.

Kylie, however, did not hold back on holding those women responsible. “I truly think that if you have married an Eagles fan, that is passionate enough to go to the parade on Friday, then I feel like you already know what you signed up for,” she said.

She then went on to mention that in such a case, a woman should be there for her special someone who is elated with his favorite football team’s success.

Moreover, Jason explained how combining the two occasions perfectly depicts the love affair that the people of Philly have with the city and its football team. It could not have gotten any better for Eagles fans, and Jason knows it.