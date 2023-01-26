“Tom Brady to the Dolphins?” Viral Video of the GOAT Quarterback Visiting a Miami School With His Kids Sparks Fresh Speculations

Tom Brady is going through a very tough time in his professional, as well as personal life. His FTX investment has not only yielded poor returns but has also resulted in a lawsuit against him and several other celebs who were promoting the crypto exchange platform with great energy.

As far as his personal life is concerned, Tom’s marriage with Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen came to an end a few months ago. Moreover, there have been rumors that Gisele has already moved on from Tom and is allegedly dating her kids’ Jiu-Jitsu trainer Joaquim Valente.

Moreover, on the field, Tom’s numbers were rather ordinary this season. Although Brady did showcase glimpses of his class by playing a pivotal role in a couple of incredible come from behind victories, overall, he just wasn’t able to lead the unit as well as he would have wanted.

Defying the odds, the Bucs did make their way to the playoffs. However, in the wildcard round only, the team from Tampa Bay was absolutely annihilated by the Cowboys and as soon as the contest ended, speculations regarding Tom’s future started spreading like wildfire.

Also Read: $503 million Patrick Mahomes’ brother Jackson’s cringey attempts to woo TikTok star’s girlfriend were brutally shot down

Tom Brady visits Miami-based school with his kids

Amidst all this, a video has gone viral in which Tom can be seen visiting a school in Miami with his kids. As NFL insider Dov Kleiman suggested, Tom’s visit might just be a normal outing as his kids and ex-wife Gisele are residing in Miami.

There’s a video out of Tom Brady touring a Miami school with his kids and it led some to speculate about his football future. Just for context, his ex-wife Gisele lives with the kids in Miami and Tom has residence there. Finding a school for his kids makes sense regardless of 🏈 pic.twitter.com/h1CFuHI5ev — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 25, 2023

However, several fans are opining that the GOAT quarterback might be thinking about playing for the Miami Dolphins in the coming season. There is no doubt about the fact that in the QB-hungry league, Tom would surely have a lot of takers if he decides to change teams.

As far as the Dolphins are concerned, they got themselves involved a major controversy with Tua Tagovailoa and after his concussions, the management might be looking to add a veteran like Tom to the unit.

In fact, some are also suggesting that in order to stay close to his kids, Tom might opt to play for Miami. Moreover, as per Page Six, Gisele also toured the same school. However, she wasn’t accompanied by Tom.

Gisele Bundchen toured Miami private school separately from Tom Brady https://t.co/GShbNHfLfM pic.twitter.com/Z7ANb65d0n — Page Six (@PageSix) January 24, 2023

Some are saying that Brady might retire, some are opining that he might continue to play for the Bucs, some want him to join the Jets, while some are certain that he will join the Dolphins. Only time will tell where Brady finally ends up.

Also Read: “Did Patrick Mahomes tell him not to?”: Curious NFL fans want to know why Jackson Mahomes hasn’t posted sideline TikTok videos this season