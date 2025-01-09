“There’s Someone Running Around California That’s Just Lighting Things On Fire”: Shilo Sanders Gets Curious About Wildfires

The Hurst Fires in California are showing no signs of slowing, and the situation has become extremely worrisome. As of this writing, the wildfire has caused five deaths and destroyed more than 2000 structures in California. One of the main reasons the firefighters are having a tough time containing the wildfire is that everything transpired hastily. While reports blame dry January winds for the fires, Buffs safety Shilo Sanders thinks otherwise.

In a video posted by the CFB safety on his Instagram, Shilo wondered why firefighters in LA are unable to use all the water in California to douse the fire. Another thing that didn’t sit right with the Hurst Fire was its underlying cause. Deion Sanders’ son argued that there must be someone intentionally setting fire to the forest.

“I just don’t understand wildfires. How can you not put out a fire with all the firefighters and all the water that is there in California? How can you just not put out a fire?… [I think] Bro, there’s someone running around California, that’s just lighting things on fire… There’s no way it just spawns out of nowhere… It’s not even that hot in California.”

According to data from the National Park Service, nearly 85% of wildfires in the USA are caused by humans. That said, Shilo’s questions and speculation have raised a few eyebrows.

Shilo, however, clarified that his borderline conspiracy theory questions have come from a place of concern. The Buffs star revealed that his best friend had lost everything due to the fires. So Shilo is posing these questions and making these claims to better understand the situation.

According to the Buffs safety, all of this is an exercise for him to spread more awareness about the issue. Shilo simply wants to inspire more people to ask questions about the happenings around them.

“One of my closest friends just lost everything and the fires seem to continue to increase, which lead me to my line of questioning. I’m always gonna ask questions because the safety of my friends and their families are at risk. I think we all should continue to ask questions to find ways of prevention and ways to help.”

As kind as Shilo’s intentions are, he should ideally be more clear about its execution. Looking at the video, it’s hard to understand how Shilo is trying to spread awareness. To his credit, he did start the video with the admission that he knows nothing about wildfires. In addition, he provided an explanation in the video’s caption.