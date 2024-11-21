“He’s Right There With Justin”: Jim Harbaugh Compares Lamar Jackson to Justin Herbert Before Week 12 Ravens Matchup

The NFL is set for another Harbaugh Bowl—or Har-bowl, as some like to call it—after 11 long years. Going into the matchup as the underdogs, Jim Harbaugh and his LA Chargers certainly have a chip on their shoulders. Especially since the HC lost the Super Bowl to his brother, John Harbaugh, in 2013. But now that Jim has Justin Herbert on his side, he seems much more confident.

In his latest press conference, the younger Harbaugh brother was asked how he felt about their Week 12 opponents, the Ravens. And, of course, the one spearheading them: Lamar Jackson, who is arguably the greatest dual-threat QB in the league.

In response, while Jim had plenty of praise for Jackson, he also brought up his own QB to level the field. He asserted that both signal callers are on the same level, even calling them mirror images of each other.

“He’s (Jackson) great, he’s at the highest level. I mean he’s right there with Justin,” the head coach said. “I would be like those two are looking in the mirror when it comes to competitiveness, and doing anything and everything for their team. Yeah, mirror images.”

However, Jim’s praise for Justin isn’t anything new. The legendary HC has been head over heels throughout his debut season in LA. And now that the QB-coach duo has already achieved a 7-3 record together, just inches away from the playoffs, the head coach believes he has one of the best in NFL history at the helm.

Jim says Justin is one of the greatest of all time in the NFL

The Chargers have gone under the radar for almost the entire first half of the season. Going from a 3-3 record to boasting a 7-3 winning haul, the AFC West team has proven to be worthy playoff contenders. Perhaps even more. It might not have been possible without the coaching change, as Jim has brought new life to the franchise. But a major part of the success has also been QB Justin Herbert.

Jim acknowledged the same during the presser, but he also argued that Justin has been consistent throughout his entire career.“That’s what he’s been doing his entire career,” he stated, adding how Justin has the most completions by a QB in their first five seasons.

“He has the most fourth-quarter comebacks in that time span of any quarterback in the NFL. So it is what it is. I mean enjoy. He’s not only one of the best in the game currently, he’s one of the best of all time.”

One might find it hard to believe, but Justin has certainly shown the spark to be great. The only thing that was lacking was a great support system. Now with Jim Harbaugh on his side, it appears as if that problem has been solved.