Jim Harbaugh Press Conference: Chargers HC Gives “Respect” to CJ Stroud & Analyzes Justin Herbert’s “Uncharacteristic” Game vs Texans

The Los Angeles Chargers entered Saturday’s playoff game with the Houston Texans as three-point favorites. Analysts believed the Chargers’ roster was much stronger than that of the injury-plagued Texans. Despite playing from a perceived position of strength, Los Angeles left Houston as 20-point losers after a 32-12 defeat.

Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh spoke about his team’s disappointing showing post-game. He shouted out Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud for battling through a tough opening quarter to lead Houston to victory.

“Respect to C.J. [Stroud], he made some terrific plays… he had some real key scrambles.”

Momentum swung in the Texans’ favor late in the first half. On 3rd-and-16, trailing 6-0, Stroud mishandled a shotgun snap. After retreating to his own 5-yard line to scoop it up, he scrambled right and uncorked a cross-body throw downfield. His pass found wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson near midfield for a massive 34-yard gain.

“JUST LIKE THEY DREW IT UP!” C.J. Stroud kept his cool after the botched snap pic.twitter.com/lJ6V1qcJcr — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) January 11, 2025

Five plays later, Stroud found wideout Nico Collins for a 13-yard touchdown. The scoring strike gave Houston a lead they would never relinquish.

C.J. Stroud finished Saturday’s affair with 282 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also rushed six times for 42 yards, giving credence to Harbaugh’s words about him having “key” scrambles. On the opposite sideline, Justin Herbert played one of the worst games of his career. He tossed four interceptions against the Texans, including a back-breaking pick-six in the third quarter.

Harbaugh labeled Herbert’s performance “uncharacteristic.” It’s hard to argue with that assessment. Herbert’s four interceptions were more than he had in Los Angeles’ 17 regular season contests (3). He completed only five passes for 45 yards to weapons not named Ladd McConkey, who recorded eight receptions, 197 yards (a rookie playoff record) and a touchdown.

Herbert is now 0-2 in the postseason. Stroud is 2-1. He became the first quarterback in Texans franchise history to win multiple playoff games with Saturday’s victory. Stroud will face the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens or Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Divisional. Herbert, meanwhile, embarks on his second offseason with Harbaugh as his head coach.