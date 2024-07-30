“He’s Tarzan”: Bills’ Mack Hollins Doesn’t Wear Shoes & Thinks Cats Steal Souls

ATLANTA, GA Ð OCTOBER 15: Atlanta wide receiver Mack Hollins (18) reacts on the sideline during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Washington Commanders and the Atlanta Falcons on October 15th, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire) NFL: OCT 15 Commanders at Falcons EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon231015015

In the NFL, where players often follow a regimented lifestyle, Mack Hollins is a breath of fresh air—or perhaps a barefoot one. And now with his shoeless practices and unique beliefs, Hollins is earning the title of a beloved character in the league. His teammates affectionately describe him as “Tarzan” for his out-of-the-box beliefs and work ethic.

Mack Hollins has always been a bit different. “I think shoes are a tool,” he says, advocating for playing the game as raw as possible. He wears cleats because he has to, but off the field, he calls shoes “foot prisons” and wonders how anyone can squeeze their toes into that “tiny toe box.” On top of it, he also has a unusual belief about cats, and was quoted as saying,

“Small cats steal your soul.”



However, his quirkiness doesn’t overshadow his impressive skills on the field. Hollins has been on his toes his entire career—literally and metaphorically. He started as a walk-on at North Carolina, eventually setting the school’s record for yards per reception (20.6).

At 6-foot-4 and 221 pounds, Hollins was a fourth-round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017 and quickly made a name for himself on special teams. A Super Bowl champion, he’s no stranger to the pressures of the NFL but has managed to thrive throughout seven seasons. And now he is looking forward to his time with the Buffalo Bills.

Well, readers might be interested to know that apart from his quirky behavior, Hollins is also an incredible leader, which is evident from the way he talks about Josh Allen.

Hollins sings Allen’s praises

Mack Hollins is one of those players who could easily become your favorite NFL athlete. However, there’s more to this barefoot wonder than his quirky habits and theories. You can hear the genuine respect in his voice when he talks about his new quarterback, Josh Allen.

Hollins says Allen is a “gunslinger” and “the man,” able to sling a football with the best of them. However, what really impresses him is Allen’s balance between being a fun-loving guy and a serious competitor.

“It’s great to, you know, obviously I’ve been on the other side…watching him sling the rock for touchdowns, and now I get to be on the good side of it.”

Hollins added that Allen’s serious work ethic is what sets him apart. And just like his quarterback, even Hollins is not just some eccentric dude who likes walking around without shoes. He’s an intentional athlete who has managed to build a respectable career in the NFL. Moreover, he has been winning over the Bills’ mafia with his unique views and infectious personality, while getting ready to rock the 2024 season.