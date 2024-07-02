“How Did I Get So Lucky”: Jonathan Owens Pours His Heart Out For Wife Simone Biles After Her Dominant Paris Olympics Qualifiers

Jonathan Owens is certainly going out of the way to show love to wife Simone Biles as she prepares for the Paris Olympics. He has stolen quite the limelight with his gestures of presenting flowers and luxurious gifts during her U.S. trials. Despite the negative limelight that took Owens and Biles’ relationship by storm, the Bears’ safety is enthusiastic for Biles who supported him with the Green Bay Packers last season.

Simone Biles, the GOAT gymnast with seven Olympic medals already in her bag, has qualified for the Olympics once again. Despite her stature, mental health issues marred her appearance in 2021 at the Tokyo Olympics. But, before her Paris appearance this year, Owens is making sure to over-shower her with love.

“No words can describe how proud of you I am baby “ wrote Owens. “Just knowing all the work that you put in and everything that you’ve been through, and to still come back and be as dominant as ever, I was speechless.” He concluded, writing, “How did I get so lucky I love you so much “

It is obvious that with the kind of dedication that Simone Biles has displayed, the nation is proud of her. But, it is certainly a huge moment for the Bears’ safety who will be witnessing Biles in action for the first time on the world stage. The note had more to it from Owens, who was once in deep trouble for his statement.

Jonathan Owens Mends his Public Image as He Showers Simone Biles with Love

Jonathan Owens is certainly going a long way to support Biles while also redefining his public image by showing unreserved love. In his Instagram post, he referred to Simone as “the best to ever do it,” signaling that he doesn’t really see himself as the bigger athlete in their relationship. This gesture is a stark departure from his previous comments on The Pivot Podcast in December, which sparked a whirlwind of controversy.

The post made by Owens also gained the attention of many, including Ryan Clark, who liked the photo months after his viral statement. During that episode, Owens shared that he initially didn’t know who Simone Biles was but noticed her large following on social media, thinking, “She gotta be good.”

When Ryan Clark quipped, “So you were really the catch?” Owens responded, “I always say we, the man, are the catch.”

WILD…. #Packers DB Jonathan Owens says he did NOT know who his wife, Simone Biles was, the most decorated Gymnast ever. pic.twitter.com/DC8PCbzSxU Jonathan said he was the big catch for Biles… not the other way around. — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) December 22, 2023

The backlash from his December interview kept spreading like wildfire, even leading Simone Biles to come to his defense. However, Owens is now showing a different side of himself to the world, one filled with affection for his wife.

Recognizing what it might mean for Owens to support Simone Biles and vice versa, even the Chicago Bears offered to do their bit. In a heartwarming attempt, the Bears exempted him from training camp before the NFL season. This would allow Jonathan to cheer for his gymnast wife from the Olympic stands for the first time.

Owens’ recent actions, including his heartfelt gestures for Biles during the U.S. trials, have been well-received and despite what he said earlier, he is proving to be the pillar for the nine-time national champion in full swing.