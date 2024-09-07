Before Getting Boo’d in Michigan, Matthew McConaughey Warned Derek Jeter and Wolverines About the Longhorns

Actor Matthew McConaughey walks along the Texas sideline during the first half at Michigan Stadium. Credit- Junfu Han-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Matthew McConaughey is present at the big house in Ann Arbor as his alumna Texas plays the Michigan Wolverines in the fixture of the week in college football. The Oscar-winning actor was a flag-bearer for the Longhorns and received his share of boos from the Michigan faithful. But even before he landed in Michigan, McConaughey issued a warning for all the Wolverine fans, including Baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter, who was present on the ground.

Before the game, McConaughey called Derek Jeter and made it clear that he was determined to make it there no matter what. As a proud Texan, McConaughey expressed that he was fired up and would do everything in his power to attend the game.

The Dallas Buyers Club actor then humorously explained that he would take a train, then a boat, followed by a canoe, and finally walk the rest of the way to ensure he arrived on time.

As the actor noted:

“I don’t know if I’m going to make it there to be live on the show but I’m hopping on the train, then I’m hopping on a boat, I’m rowing a canoe, then I’m jogging in the last 18 miles and I’ll be there by the game time, Jeter.”

McConaughey also warned Jeter that it would be a tough day for him and his fellow Wolverines fans, as McConaughey and a swarm of Longhorn fans were arriving at the game in full force. “It’s going to be a long day for your big blue. Coming in hot!” he continued.

Reacting to McConaughey’s video, the baseball legend joked that they were giving him the runaround, even suggesting they had rerouted his plane to keep more Texas fans out of the Big House.

Banters aside, McConaughey did make it to Ann Arbor, proudly carrying the flag of his alma mater. Walking onto the field, dressed in full Cowboys gear, he soaked in the atmosphere—embracing the boos as he flashed the famous Longhorns sign with his hand.

Ultimately, Matthew’s premonition proved to be correct as the Longhorns emerged victorious over the Wolverines.