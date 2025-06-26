Fans Troll Stefon Diggs For Working Out At the Castle He Rented For Cardi B

Jun 10, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) walks to the podium to speak to the media after minicamp held in the WIN Field House at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Stefon Diggs has been going viral all offseason while vacationing with his new girlfriend and rapper, Cardi B. Their latest excursion is a trip to the Chateau de Farcheville in France. And Diggs was spotted on the lawn of a castle, where the two are staying.

This is no ordinary vacation that Diggs and Cardi are on. According to the rap star, the two were talking about vacations, and she mentioned how she never gets to visit the Palace of Versailles when she’s in Europe.

So, Diggs literally rented a castle for his girlfriend. The Chateau de Farcheville is located in Bouville, France, and has received generally positive reviews. It has a luxurious setting with fancy accommodations and is only 45 minutes from the city of Paris.

Cardi gave a sneak peek into the Chateau on her Instagram Story. She showed off the dining room, indoor swimming pool, old-fashioned toilet, a bedroom, and the outdoor lawn. It was a glorious setting filled with expensive, medieval decor.

But upon showing off the lawn, Diggs was spotted in the clip working out with his trainers. It’s clear that he’s keeping work as a priority even while on vacation.

“Anywhere, anytime #8 gonna put in that work,” Cardi wrote over the clip.

We also got a shot from a closer angle of Diggs working out with his crew.

Diggs looks spry and like he still has quick feet. It’s great to see him coming off an ACL tear. There was skepticism when he signed a big deal with the Patriots this offseason, but so far, Diggs has proven that he’ll be back to regular speed in no time.

Still, the clip didn’t deter some fans from expressing how they truly feel about Diggs.

“One of the hardest complainers and b**ching,” someone critiqued.

“Hyping a washed up old man lmao,” another user joked.

However, some fans showed their support and commended Diggs for continuing the grind even while vacationing.

“Diggs stays grinding, love to see that work ethic!” one wrote.

“I applaud him …. Grinding this hard for a soon to be 3 win patriots team is crazy,” another jokingly commented.

The fans may feel it’s nice to see Diggs putting in the work when he doesn’t have to. Especially after his debacle over the pink powder that he offered to a group of women last month, he needs to show some good PR. Right now, it’s all Diggs is associated with, and the only way he can scrub it from our memories is by performing well on the field.

Nobody knows when Cardi and Diggs are returning from the castle, but they seem to be having a good time. Regardless, training camp is coming up for the wideout, which is a period that he can’t miss without risking fines. You can anticipate that the next workout video he shares will feature him in uniform at practice.