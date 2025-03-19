Shemar Stewart Landing Spots: Possible Landing Spots for the Texas DE

Nov 26, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Shemar Stewart (4) shows off his gold grill smile after the Aggies defeat the LSU Tigers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Shemar Stewart is an edge rusher from Texas A&M University who is projected to go in the first round. Standing at 6’5″ and 267 pounds, Stewart has a frame that, with NFL training, could develop into a starting role.

But, a lack of standout college statistics has left some teams uncertain about where he should be drafted. He’s being projected anywhere from the 7th to the 32nd pick.

So, let’s take an honest look at Stewart and predict where he might land on D-Day.

1) Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals are in desperate need of young defensive talent after committing most of their payroll to Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins, and Ja’Marr Chase. The draft may be their best path to building a competitive defense. Furthermore, Trey Hendrickson is entering the last year of his contract and the Bengals don’t seem intent on extending him any further.

Stewart could act as a natural transition between him and Hendrickson. They’re both about the same height and weight. The only difference is that Hendrickson put up great stats in college.

However, it was at a much smaller school in Florida Atlantic compared to Texas A&M. So, there’s a world where one could imagine Stewart growing into and filling the shoes that Hendrickson will soon leave behind. The Bengals have the 17th pick in the first round and could see Stewart fall right into their laps.

2) San Francisco 49ers

I love this landing spot for Stewart. The 49ers missed on adding Nick Bosa’s brother, Joey, during free agency. Why not address the issue through the draft? After all, the Niners are losing players left and right. Especially on defense.

Dre Greenlaw and Talanoa Hufanga are both now in Denver. They’ve also lost Javon Hargrave, Maliek Collins, and Leonard Floyd. Stewart wouldn’t be the solution to all of those problems, but he would be a start.

Plus, whenever a defensive lineman goes to San Fran, they usually turn into a stud. They have some of the best pass-rush coordinators in the NFL. For other teams, Stewart would probably take some time to carve out a role. But with the 49ers, he may get such great coaching off the bat that he’d be ready to go after the 2025 preseason. They have the 11th pick in the first round — let’s see if they reach for him.

3) Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons already added Leonard Floyd as an edge rusher for next season, but Stewart would be nice insurance to have in waiting. Last season, Atlanta struggled defensively. They ranked bottom ten in total yards and touchdowns allowed. They can use any defensive option they can get.

With the 15th pick, the Falcons are in the perfect spot to select Stewart. And he would fit in perfectly with how scouts project him. Stewart could sit behind Floyd for a few years and learn the ropes before taking full control. It’s the best situation for him.