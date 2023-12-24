Tagovailoa Family is Reportedly Planning to Reunite QB Brothers Taulia & Tua Tagovailoa In Miami

Sep 18, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa takes a selfie with Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) and their father Galu on the sidelines before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Maryland faces the Music City Bowl without starting their star QB Taulia Tagovailoa, as he opts out to safeguard against potential NFL draft-related injury. Coach Mike Locksley confirmed the expected decision, aligning with prior reports. The move fuels speculation of a Tagovailoa family reunion in Miami next season, reports Jeff Ermann of 247Sports.

Taulia Tagovailoa, brother of Miami Dolphins‘ star Tua, concludes his college career with 11,356 yards and 90 combined passing and rushing touchdowns. However, Tagovailoa’s ranking among top-10 quarterbacks is uncertain which is where he could face challenges in the 2024 NFL draft. Analysts like Ian Cummings view him as a potential Day 3 pick, acknowledging his baseline arm talent, above-average athleticism, and solid off-platform skills.

The draft landscape awaits Tagovailoa’s next move with diverse evaluations shaping his future trajectory. Taulia Tagovailoa’s performance showcased excellence as he steered Maryland to a 7-5 record this year. The college quarterback added 3,377 yards, 25 touchdown passes, and 11 interceptions for his side. Moreover, his standout display against Indiana on September 30 earned him Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honors.

On the other hand, his elder brother Tua Tagovailoa is silencing doubters with a stellar 2023 season amid ongoing scrutiny since his 2020 selection. He’s leading the NFL with 3,921 yards and is poised to become Miami’s first 4,000-yard passer since Dan Marino in 1992. Tua is displaying class while steering the Dolphins to new heights.

The family will indeed wish to see the brother create magic in Miami as it all makes perfect sense. Tua looks to be in for the long haul in Miami and Taulia will surely be benefitted from his brother’s presence in the same city. Nonetheless, Coach Locksley sheds light on Taulia’s decision to sit out the bowl game, hinting at diverse future opportunities, including NFL prospects or potential transfers with more time on the horizon.

Taulia Tagovailoa Eyes Transfer But Complications Arise

Hurdles loom while the prospect of a Tagovailoa reunion in Miami sparks interest. Mike Locksley explained that Taulia could face NCAA waiver challenges having exhausted his eligibility. His freshman stint at Alabama complicates claims that one game beyond redshirt limits. This has introduced uncertainties to this potential family football saga as he has to secure approval demands cooperation from both alma maters.

“The catch is in the final phrase of Locksley’s comment, referring to Tagovailoa’s eligibility status: he’s used all of it. He would need to win a waiver from the NCAA, which is no sure thing because there’s little precedent for any claim he’d need to make.” Mike said, per Jeff Ermann of 247Sports.

Legal maneuvers might reshape Taulia Tagovailoa’s trajectory amid the college sports chaos. With family aspirations leaning towards a Miami reunion, it’s more than football. It might become a marketing spectacle. The prospect of both Tagovailoa brothers igniting Miami’s football scene unveils vast branding potential.