“He’s Tried & True to Buffalo”: Bills Fanboy Michael Murray Hails Josh Allen for His ‘Blue collar Work Ethic’

Buffalo loves its football team. Despite being one of the smallest markets in the NFL, the city’s passion for the Bills rivals that of fan bases in major markets like San Francisco or Dallas. The community has supported the team loyally since 1957, through all the ups and downs. And while there have been plenty of tough times, everything changed when the Bills finally found their franchise quarterback in Josh Allen.

Though Allen hails from California, he has become one of Buffalo’s own. He embodies the grit, toughness, and loyalty that define the Bills Mafia and reflect the spirit of the city itself.

Josh hasn’t just brought wins and hope, he’s brought pride. But what truly makes him beloved is who he is beyond the game. To sum up what Allen means to Buffalo, Rich Eisen welcomed longtime Bills fan and actor Chad Michael Murray on his show. According to Murray, the city adores Allen not just because he’s elite, but because they see themselves in his journey.

In Josh, fans see the grind, the work ethic, and the blue-collar mentality they live by. He’s humble, grounded, and kind, a small-town guy who carries that same demeanor into every huddle and locker room. It’s what makes him not just a great player, but a great leader.

Murray and countless others are placing their hopes in Josh Allen, believing he has what it takes to finally bring that long-awaited Lombardi Trophy home to Buffalo. And with everything he represents, they trust that farm boy from California won’t let them down.

” It’s not just that we have that guy, he is ‘the guy”. He is so tried and true to Buffalo, he belongs. He has that blue-collar work ethic, one of the boys, one of the nicest human beings you’ll ever meet. He is salt to the earth, and you couldn’t ask for a better leader for the franchise. Small town, small community, a community that loves their Buffalo Bills more than anything, and he loves them back. A true leader, and he is the guy who will take us to the promised land.”

Will this finally be the Bills’ year? It’s a question fans ask every season, only to watch their team fall short in the Divisional Round or the AFC Championship. So, what makes this year different? Why does Chad Michael Murray believe Buffalo can finally reach the Super Bowl?

According to the One Tree Hill star, it comes down to maturity and experience. The core group was already strong, and now with another year under their belt and some solid additions, they’re even better. Allen’s top targets, Keon Coleman and Dalton Kincaid, are poised to take a big leap, and the team as a whole seems more seasoned and cohesive.

Murray also believes the schedule is favorable. He sees a path for the Bills to reach the Super Bowl. Whether they win it all is another story, but like every Bills fan, that dream of lifting a Lombardi Trophy remains front and center.

In fact, that very dream is the inspiration behind a documentary Murray is working on about the Bills Mafia and their unwavering loyalty. Titled after a sentiment shared by many fans—“Just One Before I Die”, the film captures the pain, passion, and hope of a fanbase that has endured decades of heartbreak.

Buffalo famously lost four straight Super Bowls in the 1990s and hasn’t returned since. The journey has been filled with crushing defeats and missed opportunities. But through it all, the Bills Mafia never wavers, and that undying belief is what truly sets them apart.