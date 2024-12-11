“She Was Very Pissed Last Game”: Former Bills QB Urges Lamar Jackson to Start Listening to His Mother to Win the AFC North

Dec 1, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA;Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) looks to pass during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has gone through impressive development throughout his NFL career. This year, he leads the NFL in touchdown percentage (7.7%) and passer rating (116.3) while ranking second in touchdown passes (29). However, the critics of Jackson have long maintained he won’t win a Super Bowl because he’s a “running back.”

This insult seems to stick in Jackson’s mind. There have been moments, especially in big games, where he could scramble for a first down but elect to linger behind the line of scrimmage and pass instead. That hesitancy/unwillingness to run has directly contributed to some Ravens’ defeats.

Following Baltimore’s home loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Jackson’s mother blasted him for not running more. Former quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick understood why. On the latest episode of the Fitz & Whit podcast, he supported her for trying to get her son to remember what makes him such a special player.

“She was very pissed last game with [Lamar Jackson], cause he wasn’t taking off and running. The most dangerous version of the Baltimore Ravens is when Lamar uses his legs… when he becomes a reluctant runner and wants to live in the pocket, that’s not when they’re at their best.”

Fitzpatrick knows Jackson’s mom’s advice will help Baltimore in the playoffs. On top of that, he believes Jackson getting back to his personal basics, could improve the Ravens’ postseason positioning.

Ryan Fitzpatrick thinks Baltimore will win the AFC North

Entering Week 15, the Pittsburgh Steelers (10-3) hold a two-game edge over the Ravens (8-5) in their divisional standings. The Steelers also currently own the head-to-head tiebreaker between the two teams, courtesy of a 18-16 victory in Week 11. These facts are why ESPN gives Pittsburgh an 80% chance – and Baltimore just 20% odds – to capture the AFC North title.

Despite the drastic differential, the Ravens can easily find themselves atop the division two weeks from now. This Sunday, Jackson and Co. face the New York Giants (2-11), while the Steelers battle the Eagles (11-2). A Baltimore win and Pittsburgh loss would give the Ravens the ability to tie the Steelers with a victory when the bitter rivals renew hostilities in Week 16.

From there, anything could happen. And Fitzpatrick is optimistic that things will end with the Ravens on top in the end.

“Lamar is gonna start listening to his mom. He’s gonna start taking off again… and I think Baltimore still wins the AFC North, which seems a little bit crazy to say.”

Baltimore cannot win the AFC North if they lose to Pittsburgh in Week 16. Both teams are embarking on a three-games-in-10-days quest that starts this Sunday. Their second meeting of the year comes Saturday, Dec. 21. The kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. E.T. on FOX.