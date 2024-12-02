mobile app bar

“He’s Wearing Chiefs Sweats”: Fans Congratulate Tyreek Hill as Wife Keeta Vaccaro Makes Baby Announcement

Ayush Juneja
Published

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill with his wife Keeta Vaccaro on the red carpet before the NFL Honors show at Resorts World Theatre. Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Tyreek Hill who is believed to have fathered over 10 kids, now has another one. Cheetah’s wife, who has been expecting their first child for some time now, gave birth to their daughter today.

Keeta Vaccaro took to Instagram to post a story of Hill holding their daughter, with the caption,

“Daddy holding me for the first time.”

Fans noticed the announcement and posted screenshots of it on social media. Many fans congratulated him on the birth of his daughter. However, others were quick to notice Hill wearing the sweats of his former team, the Kansas City Chiefs.

A few of them took the moment to troll Cheetah, urging him to get snipped while a user suggested that he form a franchise and name it ” Tyreek’s Speedsters.”

Another chimed in and added,

A user commented,

Others said,

According to Keeta’s story, the couple have named their daughter Capri Hill. This was reportedly his fifth child this year alone, taking his rumored total to over ten. However, officially Capri is his 8th child.

Tyreek Hill has struggled this season on the field. Maybe the birth of his daughter could be a sign of good luck for him. This is a monumental moment in his and Keeta’s life as the couple embraces the responsibility of parenthood for the first time.

