Tyreek Hill & Gorgeous Wife Keeta Vaccaro Add More Glitter to the Already Shiny Model Beach Volleyball Event

Feb 8, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill with his wife Keeta Vaccaro on the red carpet before the NFL Honors show at Resorts World Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The much-loved Model Volleyball event began with a bang on Saturday at Miami Beach. However, things got even more exciting on the first day when Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill and his stunning wife Keeta Vaccaro joined in on the fun during the event.

In a refreshing twist, Tyreek Hill took a break from football and gave beach volleyball a shot. Hill, accompanied by his wife, competed in a co-ed volleyball tournament and the WR shared glimpses of their experience on his Instagram. They both played for a team called “Soul Runners” and seemed to be thoroughly enjoying the game.

Tyreek Hill shared a story from video content creator Marvin Alvarenga, who captured the moment when the wide receiver and his wife stepped onto the court. Dressed in black beach volleyball attire, Tyreek wore the number 69 while Keeta sported the number 2.

While sharing the video, Alvarenga captioned it as “The @soulrunners team is here.” Additionally, the official Model Volleyball page revealed that that Hills’ team, Soul Runners, faced off against the Miami Beach Police Department.

Hill was spotted serving the ball and flaunting his volleyball skills while scoring points for his team. Unable to withhold his excitement, he even posted a shirtless picture, captioning it with “Today was fun” alongside a victory hand emoji. Additionally, in another story shared by Marvin, Hill was seen surrounded by kids and was signing merchandise for them.

While the game’s outcome remains unknown, the festive mood made it apparent that the Cheetah enjoyed himself the entire day. After the match, he relaxed with his teammates, including influencer Ashley Nicole and Allure Reality CEO Sharelle Rosado.

Where is the Venue for the Model Volleyball Tournament

Model Volleyball is an annual event which was first started in 2010. Now it is back with its 14th edition and is being officially called “Monkey Shoulder Whisky Model Volleyball.” The tournament is organized at the stunning backdrop of Miami Beach at 1775 Collins Ave. It spans two days and promises fun and excitement for all attendees.

On Saturday 30th March, the Model Volleyball event completed its first day. However, on Sunday the tournament heats up again with top model agencies like Next, CGM, Ford, Select, and Runaways, battling it out in a beach volleyball competition.

Readers should also note that the event is not just about fun and games, as it also serves as a fundraiser for “The Little Lighthouse Foundation”

The event kicks off again at noon and will run until 8 PM on Sunday. Moreover, the best part? It’s absolutely free and open to the public. However, its VIP section can cost you around $500 or more. So, whether you are a sports enthusiast, a beach lover, or simply looking for a good time, Model Volleyball has something for everyone.