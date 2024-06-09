Highest Paid NHL Player vs Highest Paid NFL Player: Analyzing the Staggering Difference in Salaries

While the NFL and NHL have established themselves as respected sports leagues in the US, they aren’t quite at the same level — especially when examining the salary differences of their top-paid athletes. In 2023, 11 NFL athletes had an average annual salary of over $40 million, while the highest-paid athlete in the NHL took home just $16.5 million, revealing a significant gap. But there’s more!

At present, the highest-paid player in the NFL is Joe Burrow, who, in his fifth year in the league, will make a whopping $55 million. His Bengals contract includes a $40 million signing bonus, $219.01 million in guaranteed money, and an average annual salary of $55 million.

This impressive deal equates to a lucrative $275 million contract, making him the highest-paid player in the league’s history. His $55 million deal is three times higher than the highest-paid NHL player and then some, which once again highlights the pay gap.

Notably, there are five total quarterbacks in the NFL who currently have a $50 million or more annual salary. Dak Prescott of the Cowboys is also likely on his way to securing such a deal.

However, in comparison, the NHL’s highest-paid center, Nathan Mackinnon’s deal, appears to be less than the average salary of an NFL running back, a very injury-prone position.

Moreover, most contracts in the NHL fall within the $10 million to $15 million salary range, which is comparable to what top rookies earn in the NFL. It speaks volumes about the pay gap between these two leagues and confirms the amount Burrow is taking home is many folds higher than the NHL’s top player.

All About Nathan MacKinnon’s NHL Deal

A glance at the Colorado Avalanche captain’s eight-year contract is enough to interpret how NHL players are paid significantly less than an average NFL player. In 2023, Mackinnon signed a $100,800,000 contract with an average annual salary of $12.6 million, as per Spotrac. In comparison, the highest-paid Running Back in the NFL, Christian McCaffrey, recently signed an extension that pays him $19 million every year.

Interestingly, a Running Back is one of the most underpaid positions in the league. This only raises a major question. How does MacKinnon’s pay situation look in 2024 and whether it will improve soon?

According to CapFriendly, MacKinnon earns a base salary of $775,000 and a signing bonus of $15,725,000 while carrying a cap hit of $12,600,000. In total, his annual salary is worth $16.5 million. Unfortunately, due to the absence of big contract extensions in the NHL compared to the NFL, this 28-year-old Canadian star’s chances to get a bigger deal appear slim in the next two to three years.

But, barring the salary difference, does the pay gap take away any of Mackinnon’s achievements? The answer is certainly no. The 2022 Stanley Cup winner boasts an impressive resume. He recently set the franchise record for points in a single season with 140.

Even though the salary difference appears staggering, there is no doubt both Joe Burrow and Nathan MacKinnon are champions of their respective sports. With time, the fans might witness their pay gap becoming thinner, as the NHL eyes new heights in the sporting market.