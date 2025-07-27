Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Engaged? Maddison Hill Weighs in on Secret Engagement Rumors

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are back in the headlines this week, and all of the buzz appears to be stemming from the lock screen on the phone of the Kansas City Chiefs’ star tight end. After Kelce shared a series of photos of him and Swift together on Instagram, it didn’t take long for the internet to analyze every detail of the post.

Sharp-eyed fans promptly noticed that Swift was making a peculiar gesture with her hand in the photograph that Kelce currently has as his wallpaper, causing many to begin speculating as to whether or not the two of them had secretly gotten engaged. Much to the dismay of Swifties around the world, however, Madison Hill is reporting otherwise.

According to the senior host and producer of Hollyscoop, the photo actually depicts “Taylor trying on Travis’ Super Bowl rings and showing them off for the camera.” While the idea of a secret engagement can never be 100% ruled out, Hill did suggest that the subsequent reports are true and that fans will have to wait a bit longer before they can start to have any realistic discussions about a wedding.

“Sources confirmed to TMZ that Travis and Taylor are not engaged… I know some people still think that these two are secretly engaged, and if that is the case, then I will be over-the-moon thrilled. But as far as what they are putting out there, no, no engagement, yet.”

In the meantime, however, both Swift and Hill suggested that fans check out Netflix’s Happy Gilmore 2, which just so happens to feature, amongst several other celebrity athletes, Kelce himself. As Hill noted from Swift’s most recent Instagram story, the pop-music sensation seemed to thoroughly enjoy the film.

“Happy Gilmore 2 had me cackling and cheering the whole movie!” Swift wrote before labeling the movie as an “absolute must watch.” Of course, NFL fans are likely more excited about watching Kelce perform on the grid iron rather than the silver screen.

Rumors of retirement and concerns of a decline with age have slowly crept into the narrative surrounding Kelce. His performances in both the AFC Championship and Super Bowl LIX were lackluster at best, and many are beginning to fear that the off-field distractions will only hinder him further in 2025.

Nevertheless, Kelce is still gearing up for his 13th season in the NFL, and this one figures to be just as crucial. His franchise is attempting to bounce back from one of the most lopsided losses in Super Bowl history, meaning they’ll need him to wind back the clock as much as possible, otherwise, they’ll risk bringing an end to the most recent dynasty in NFL history.

Thankfully, for both Kelce and the Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes seems as determined as ever to make the most of what little time remains left.