“His Future Is Limitless”: Former Jets GM Ranks Jordan Love as 2nd Best NFL QB, Right Behind Patrick Mahomes

The NFL journey was not easy for young Jordan Love. Initially, he had to wait for three long seasons before making his debut. But Love proved his mettle as soon as he assumed the reins, tallying a total of 36 touchdowns throughout the season. His impressive tally instilled confidence that the Packers had found a promising successor to Aaron Rodgers. So much so that Mike Tannenbaum believes Love is the second-best quarterback in the league, right after the reigning champ.

Former Jets GM Mike Tannenbaum, appearing on the Dan Patrick Show, expressed immense faith in the Packers QB. He argued that Love is currently the 2nd best quarterback in the league behind Patrick Mahomes.

“If we were drafting NFL players, we’d take Patrick Mahomes number 1. I am taking Jordan Love number 2. I’ve been really thinking about this a lot. Like, who would you take in front of Jordan Love in terms of youth, ability? And I think his future is limitless,” Tannenbaum said during the show.

Interestingly, Tannenbaum snubbed notable QBs such as Lamar Jackson, who received the MVP nod last season, CJ Stroud, the offensive Rookie of the Year, and Joe Burrow, who is coming back stronger than ever. It even surprised the host.

Statistically, Love had an impressive football season in 2023. He even led the Packers to the playoffs. Their 48-32 win against the Cowboys was the Packers’ first win without Rodgers or Brett Favre.

The Utah State alum played a crucial role, even securing an impressive passer rating of 96.1 with 4,159 yards, 32 touchdowns, 4 rushing scores, and 11 interceptions in 17 games, according to StatMuse.

In comparison, Super Bowl winner Patrick Mahomes had a passer rating of 92.6 with 4,183 yards, 27 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions in 16 games. This denotes that Love had as good a season as that of the three-time Super Bowl champ.

No wonder Tannenbaum rated Love so high. The former NFL executive also shared a bold prediction that could excite the Cheeseheads before the 2024 season.

Mike Tannenbaum Believes Jordan Love Can Take the Packers to Playoffs Again

Green Bay surprised the entire NFL world in the 2023 season with their stunning upsets. Even though they eventually lost the battle against the 49ers (24-21) in the Divisional Round, it sparked a belief that Jordan Love could accomplish more in the upcoming seasons.

As a result, Tannenbaum predicts a revamped Packers team could make a strong case for the playoffs this season and then some. Focusing on the team’s strengths, he added,

“That team is loaded with young, skilled players. I am hard-pressed to think that they were not going to be right back where they were a year ago, deep in the NFC Playoffs.”

In 2023, the Packers weren’t at all considered the top contenders. Love was filling in the shoes of a veteran who has been doing it for almost two decades; however, the aspiring QB proved the critics wrong with their spirited showcase. Surely, they can repeat history and lead the team past the Divisional Round this upcoming season.