History Plays Cruel Joke On Drake Maye As 6th Rounder Joe Milton Balls Out Against Carolina Panthers

August 8, 2024; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Joe Milton III (19) looks to throw a pass against the Carolina Panthers during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

The Patriots fans got a flashback and goosebumps when their 193rd pick Joe Milton outshone their 3rd overall pick, Drake Maye in a preseason matchup against the Panthers. Could Maye be replaced by Milton, much in the same way Drew Bledsoe had been by Tom Brady all those years ago?

A 6th rounder shining is something we have seen before in New England, although the circumstances were starkly different. Both rookies saw action, but it was Milton who came out smelling like roses, leaving fans and analysts alike questioning the future of New England’s quarterback position.

While Maye completed 2 passes for 19 yards, it was Milton’s big arm that stole the show. He completed 4 of 6 passes for 54 yards, which included a 38-yard touchdown. He also showcased his scrambling ability, rushing for 22 yards.

Brady, in his second season, took over the QB1 spot from Drew Bledsoe when the latter suffered an injury. Tom had to step up in Drew’s absence though many believed he would never have seen the field if it wasn’t for predecessors injury. And there was no going back.

As for the current situation, New England is in a rebuilding year. This is still the pre-season and both rookies are still unknown in the NFL. Neither of them will probably start the season ahead of Jacoby Brissett. While Milton’s cameo might leave Maye a bit worried, there is still a long way to go and the Patriots won’t give up on their 1st round pick this early.

In the QB-laden class, there was a reason why Maye was 3rd overall pick. The franchise knew what they were getting. While the Pats fans liked what they saw from Milton, Maye’s withdrawal attracted boos from them. But Milton got his time in the sun, proving his caliber, even before the regular season started.

Milton talks about a commendable pre-season outing

Milton had a fairytale start under the starry night at Gilette Stadium. Looks like the QB was pleased with his performances, calling the opportunity a blessing. During the post-match press conference, Joe stated that he enjoyed the moment and had a lot of fun out there.

“I had a lot of fun man. It’s a blessing. You know, a lot of people where I’m from, they dream of being in this situation, so just go out there and cherish it all. It means a lot to me. Me, my family and obviously my teammates.”

The former Vols QB stated he didn’t try to overdo things a day before, and went about his day as usual, remaining calm amidst the whirlwind of excitement.

While his explosive play style is undeniably exciting, there are concerns about certain facets of Milton’s game that won’t translate well in the NFL. A single impressive performance hasn’t solidified his position over Maye in the depth chart.

The Patriot’s future at QB lies with their 1st overall pick. However, Joe could carve out a valuable role similar to Taysom Hill. If he capitalizes on those opportunities well enough, he could attract interest from other teams in the future.