“He’s Taking Dak Prescott’s Job”: Newly Acquired Cowboys QB Joe Milton Turns Heads by Casually Slinging an 85-Yard Bomb

Suresh Menon
Published

Dak Prescott, Joe Milton

Dak Prescott [Left], Joe Milton [Right]; Image Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys have just made an intriguing move at quarterback by acquiring Joe Milton from the New England Patriots in a trade. While the former sixth-round pick never made a significant impact on the field in Foxborough, he first turned heads at last year’s Combine, where he effortlessly launched multiple 70+ yard passes and clocked a blistering 62 mph throw.

Pair Milton’s elite arm strength with his raw athleticism, and suddenly, the Cowboys may have finally landed a hidden gem this offseason. Fans of Jerry Jones’ squad are naturally buzzing, with some even digging up Milton’s highlight-reel moments from the past.

In one such clip, originally from 2023, the 6’5″, 235-pound quarterback casually flicks his wrist and sends the pigskin nearly the entire length of the field—85 yards, to be precise—while barely stepping into the throw. It’s the kind of pass that makes you stop and wonder: is that even humanly possible? Especially since Milton made it look effortless.

Even though the throw happened long before Joe Milton joined the Cowboys—or even the Patriots—its resurfacing has only added to the excitement surrounding his arrival in Jerry’s World.

“This just made my day fr finally someone god gifted talent in the qb room,” wrote one Cowboys fan on X, while another chimed in,

“I’m glad that we traded him. He seems like a really talented quarterback, and I want him to have a shot at a starting position.”

But interestingly, the majority of the Dallas Cowboys fanbase saw the 85-yard dime and Joe Milton’s signing as a warning shot to incumbent QB Dak Prescott.

“He boutta take Dak’s job,” remarked one netizen, while another added, “As much as I love Dak, he better get his you know what together.”

There were a few memes too.

Amid the waves of Cowboys fans’ excitement and optimism, some Dallas supporters expressed concerns about the signing. From calling Joe Milton a great athlete but a poor playmaker to labeling his arm strength overrated, these fans had their reservations.

“Raw talent and physical tools,” they wrote. “Baker threw it 70 yards with shoulder pads on. It’s cool but a lot of QBs can do this,” another bluntly penned.

It’s true that an old practice throw doesn’t mean Milton is ready to take over, but his raw talent is undeniable. Something we saw in Indianapolis last year.

For now, Milton will sit behind Dak Prescott. But with Prescott’s injury concerns and growing doubts about his efficiency, Super Bowl-hungry Cowboys fans will want Milton to get his share of starts. And they’ll hope he makes them count.

