Kyler Murray signed a $230 million extension but the ‘Jamarcus Russell’ clause shows he’s still not at Tom Brady’s level

Kyler Murray is the latest young quarterback to sign a massive deal, but give the clauses in the contract, he still has time to reach Tom Brady.

Murray signed a five-year, $230 million extension with the Arizona Cardinals that came with $160 million guaranteed. However, fans were upset by the deal.

Several quarterbacks were eagerly watching Murray’s situation with the Cardinals play out. Many believe that Murray’s deal is an overpay. He hasn’t won a single playoff game, and he hasn’t taken his game to the level some of the other younger quarterbacks have.

Murray hasn’t achieved much in his career yet to prove he deserves that kind of money. Of course, he has shown the potential to be a star in the league. He’s athletic and can find ways to make something out of nothing. Murray’s contract came under fire when some of the nuances were revealed.

Contracts are about give-and-take. One example from #AZCardinals QB Kyler Murray’s $230.5M contract: There is an addendum that requires 4 hours of “independent study” per game week. It was important to the team making a commitment at that level, thus it was important to Murray. pic.twitter.com/VqrkvoBQLJ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 25, 2022

Also Read: $25 million Hollywood actor used Aaron Rodgers’ Covid-19 stance for the punchline of his Netflix special

Kyler Murray still has a way to go to catch Tom Brady

Murray’s independent study clause was mocked to no end by NFL fans. Murray had once talked about how he doesn’t spend a lot of time watching film.

“I think I was blessed with the cognitive skills to just go out there and just see it before it happens,” Murray explained. “I’m not one of those guys that’s going to sit there and kill myself watching film. I don’t sit there for 24 hours and break down this team and that team and watch every game because, in my head, I see so much.”

The endless mockery of Murray’s clause eventually led to the Cardinals removing it altogether.

The #AZCardinals have removed the controversial “independent study” clause from QB Kyler Murray’s $230.5M contract, sources say, a move that happened yesterday. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 29, 2022

Comparing Murray’s situation to other quarterbacks, he could land on a spectrum between Jamarcus Russell. Russell was not performing at the level the Raiders expected him to, and so they decided to test him.

They sent him blank tapes, and the next day, they asked him about it. Russell gave an answer which indicated the tapes weren’t blank at all proving he didn’t watch game film.

David Diehl just told a great story on the FAN. Coaches didn’t think Jamarcus Russell *was studying tapes so they gave him blank cassettes. Next day, he said he watched the blitz packages. The tapes were blank. — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) November 4, 2018

On the other hand, Tom Brady spends so much time watching film that he goes back five years to dissect a defensive game plan. Brady is committed to watching film, and it’s a technique that’s brought him great success.

Kyler Murray will probably land somewhere between Brady and Russell in terms of film habits, but it’s a bit concerning that he didn’t even try to follow through on the contract, especially when the Cardinals weren’t even going to monitor Murray and just take his word for it.

Also Read: Skip Bayless Claims $33 Million Baker Mayfield Should Start Over “BUST” Sam Darnold