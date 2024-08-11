Hollywood Brown Suffers Shoulder Injury After Patrick Mahomes’ First Pass of Preseason

Hollywood Brown’s debut with the Kansas City Chiefs ended in a disaster for the WR. Star quarterback Patrick Mahomes showcased his precision with a sharp first-down pass to Brown, only to see the play end with a potentially worrying injury for the defending NFL champions.

Advertisement

The Chiefs’ prized offseason acquisition at wide receiver made the catch but was tackled from behind by Jaguars’ cornerback Montaric Brown. The collision resulted in an awkward landing, prompting Hollywood to leave the field holding his shoulder. He then made his way to the locker room at TIAA Bank Stadium for further evaluation.

Before their next offensive possession, the Chiefs officially announced Brown as “questionable to return due to a shoulder injury.” Although the starters were slated for limited action against Jacksonville anyway, the incident has undoubtedly raised eyebrows in Andy Reid’s camp.

It is being reported that he suffered a sternoclavicular joint dislocation tonight against the Jaguars and is currently in the hospital.

Preseason injuries to key players are always a coach’s nightmare, especially when it involves a high-profile free agent signing.

On a positive note, Kansas City’s offseason was marked by multiple moves to bolster their offense, which struggled at times last season. This depth could provide a buffer as they await more detailed information on Brown’s condition.

Chiefs’ replacement options for Brown

The coming days will be crucial as the Chiefs assess the situation and plan their next steps in preparation for the regular season. Andy Reid does have Rashee Rice already in the mix and rookie Xavier Worthy freshly drafted, as he awaits news on Brown’s condition. This depth could prove crucial in maintaining offensive momentum as the season approaches.

However, Brown did have the fans buzzing with his impressive showing at training camp in St. Joseph. A one-handed grab during practice at Missouri Western State University reflected on his on-field chemistry with Patrick Mahomes.

Of course Hollywood is stealing the show @Primetime_jet pic.twitter.com/z1EB9RuSkz — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 6, 2024

As the Chiefs navigate this setback, they’ll need to balance caution with their goal of becoming the first NFL team to secure three consecutive Super Bowl victories. Brown’s role in this historic pursuit is going to be very important, but the team’s depth at receiver provides that silver lining.

Rice and Worthy have been handed an opportunity to step up while the Chiefs adopt a wait-and-see approach regarding Brown’s recovery.