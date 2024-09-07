“Hollywood Definitely Had the Arrogance”: Charissa Thompson Draws a Bold Difference Between Hollywood and the NFL

Charissa Thompson nurtured her childhood dream of being a broadcaster and aced it to perfection. Currently, she is associated with Fox Sports and Amazon Prime Video, completing almost 16 years as a sideline reporter. However, her NFL run has actually been more rewarding than her brief gig in Hollywood due to the “arrogance that fills the entertainment industry”, in her opinion.

While discussing it with her partner Erin Andrews on her podcast, Thompson answered why she has loved working in the NFL. Charissa boldly claimed that she had to face a plethora of arrogance in Hollywood, while the NFL has made it easy for her.

“I actually experienced this more in my Hollywood days,” she said while diving into the contrast. “I felt like Hollywood had the arrogance way more than the athletes.”

She explained that while athletes carry confidence, Hollywood takes it to another level. More than that, Thompson believes the NFL entities know how to be team players. And that has always reflected in the way they have treated her.

“I’m talking like 5% that have ego or arrogance that is just…detestable,” added Thompson. “I feel like I have been so lucky that these guys, players, coaches, colleagues have all been unbelievable,” she continued.

Thompson also credits the short life of her Hollywood career to the “arrogance” she faced. According to Thompson, her career in the entertainment sector as a co-host for an evening Hollywood news magazine had a short life while also giving her a ‘hard time’.

Charissa Thompson’s short-lived Hollywood gig

Charissa has worked for ESPN, Versus, GSN, and the Big Ten Network, before becoming a broadcaster for Fox Sports in 2013 and working for Amazon Prime at present. She stepped outside the NFL media for a stint in Hollywood that gave her exposure beyond the world of sports. She also made her mark in entertainment, hosting shows like ‘Extra’ in 2014.

Apart from these, Thompson has also covered NHL for the Versus from 2010 to 11. She has also appeared on the NFL Network. Despite the varied exposure, the Fox Sports star had some headline-grabbing interviews and red-carpet events in Hollywood. However, not much came out of it, as she soon returned to the sports world.