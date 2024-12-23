“If I Crossed My Feet a Certain Way…”: Kylie Kelce Reveals How Crazily Superstitious She Was at Husband Jason Kelce’s Games

Kylie Kelce and her Eagles are churning out wins en route to a playoff spot, but she doesn’t want to jinx it. She might not come across as a highly superstitious person to fans, but she is. Kylie opened up about it on her podcast and revealed how insanely irrational she used to get while watching her husband, Jason.

Advertisement

Kylie was an athlete herself growing up, and that’s where the superstitions started. She was a field hockey player from second grade until college when hip issues forced her to stop playing. But she shared how she used to have to do everything a certain way — the biggest indicator of a superstitious person.

“Everything I did was left first. Left sock, right sock. Left shoe, right shoe,” she explained on Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce. She then went on to talk about the superstitious practices she had when watching her husband, Jason Kelce.

“If they did well while I was standing, I’d stand. If I crossed my feet a certain way (I’d keep doing it).”

The explanation got a wide-eyed reaction from her guest, Charissa Thompson. She clearly never knew Kylie was so ritualistic when it came to game days. “Oh my god, Kylie. This is crazy,” Charissa responded in shock.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce (@nglwithkylie)

As crazy as it may be, superstitions have been alive and well in athletes’ minds for centuries. Michael Jordan used to play with his North Carolina basketball shorts under his Bulls shorts to remind him of his roots. Wade Boggs would eat chicken before every baseball game he played. And Serena Williams never changes her socks throughout a tournament in tennis.

While it may sound deranged to some, to athletes, it’s just common practice. But not for Kylie’s husband. Thompson asked if Jason was superstitious, to which Kylie said:

“No, not at all. Like, he would laugh at me about what I was superstitious about.”

It’s really the truth behind the matter. Athletes are either very superstitious or they’re not — there’s no in-between. And the ones who aren’t, often look at the ones who are, like they’re crazy. But granted, it’s because they are.

While Jason may not have been superstitious, Kylie is in the majority with her beliefs. Studies show that most professional athletes have some sort of “lucky” ritual they like to follow. For them, it’s all about the psychological aspect of sports.

Being an athlete at the highest level can bring with it a lot of pressure. And athletes, at that level, quickly realize there’s a lot that’s out of their control. To gain that sense of control, they like to do routines that make them feel like they have it.

It’s a mental reassurance that can boost one’s confidence and lead to better performance.

So, while Thompson may look at Kylie like she’s crazy for her practices, it’s really a commonality in sports. Plus, Kylie said that she doesn’t involve anyone else in her antics, as she realizes that would be annoying to deal with. It’s a perfectly harmless, responsible habit that she maintains.