How NFL Teams Use Colors To Deceive Opponents and Referees and It’s Perfectly Legal

It’s always important to gain an advantage in the NFL – and some teams are starting to get pretty creative with that idea.

A lot of fans noticed something pretty interesting during the Detroit Lions‘ sensational win over the Los Angeles Rams. During a critical moment in the game, Matthew Stafford threw a pick in the red zone to a Lions defensive player that he didn’t see coming. It turned out to be a genius move by the Lions to paint their endzone with the same exact color as their jerseys, creating a camouflage effect that left the Rams signal-caller floundering.

GENIUS: The #Lions painted their end-zones the same color as their jerseys, making it hard for Matthew Stafford to spot a defender who was CAMOUFLAGED, resulting in an interception. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/krqd9Kqe0N — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) September 9, 2024

In terms of the regulations, there is absolutely nothing stopping the teams from doing this. Yes, they need to mark the boundary lines, goal lines, and field numerals as white, but that’s about it. The NFL allows for leniency in this department and teams aren’t afraid to take advantage of it.

Beyond that, the conversation about color can also stray into footwear.

Patrick Mahomes Advised Isaiah Likely To Wear White Shoes Next Time

In the final stages of the Chiefs’ dramatic win over the Ravens, it seemed as if Isaiah Likely had pulled a rabbit out of the hat. He caught the ball in the endzone in the last play of the game, but upon review, the initial touchdown was ruled out. Likely was said to be just out of bounds, with his black cleats showing that against the white mark of the turf.

Later, the Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes advised Isaiah Likely to wear white cleats as it could come in handy in such situations. It was certainly a witty remark by the NFL’s golden boy since white shoes make it difficult for officials to distinguish on white boundary lines giving players a benefit of the doubt in such rare cases.

That said, the list doesn’t stop there, because there’s another piece of clothing choice players make to trick the officials.

Teams Have Tactical Color Choices For Gloves

Ever noticed an NFL player wearing gloves and questioned their choice of color? Well, as it turns out there is a tactic behind it that puts the team at an advantage.

Teams often pick glove colors based on the colors worn by opponent teams. It helps teams to get away with holding penalties since it would be harder for referees to pick up on it. The reason why white gloves are most common in the NFL is because every team has a white away kit.

Of course, there have been exceptions in such cases as Julian Edelman’s iconic red gloves.

It isn’t going to be some kind of magic trick that completely confuses the officials. At the same time, it’s yet further proof that one simple color change can alter the entire dynamic of a game. One little call that decides the fate of a four-quarter battle could come down to a yellow or blue. It may not be particularly ethical for hardcore fans, but sometimes, one has to fight fire with fire, and since it’s entirely legal, who is to blame?