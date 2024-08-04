How Much Will Patrick Mahomes’ ‘Race Against Time’ Adidas Shoes Set You Back?

Patrick Mahomes is turning heads once again, but this time it’s not for his jaw-dropping plays on the field. The NFL superstar recently dropped the latest colorway of his Adidas signature shoe, the “Mahomes 2: Race Against Time.”

If you decide to pick up a pair, the “Race Against Time” will only set you back a cool $150. They’re available in three bold colors: Team Collegiate Red / Core Black, Grey Two / Silver Metallic, and Core Black / Silver Metallic.

Mahomes teased fans with a slick video at the British Grand Prix, showcasing London’s iconic Tower Bridge with a pair of shoes dangling dramatically. Moreover, this new release marks the third launch in the Mahomes 2 line, following the Super Bowl LVIII tribute and the “Off Screen” model.

My Mahomes 2 colorway “Race Against Time” is finally here ⏰

Available now at https://t.co/tBgGYv2Tfd

@adidasFBallUS pic.twitter.com/07wi9Jtn3g — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) August 1, 2024

Let’s take a closer look at the shoe’s quality. The shoes are designed for athletes who demand both style and substance and boast repetitor midsole cushioning to make every move feel effortless. The durable rubber outsole promises solid footing on any turf, while the snug synthetic upper keeps one’s foot locked in for maximum support.

But there’s more to these shoes than meets the eye. Adidas and Patrick Mahomes are making a play for sustainability, making each pair with at least 20% recycled materials.

Moreover, every detail of the shoe tells a story. The bold red colorway screams speed, while the Chevron-style lace webbing mimics racetrack arrows. Even the reflective lace hits are designed to catch light, just like the concept of velocity.

Mahomes and Adidas are challenging fans to “lace up, lace in, and unleash your full potential.” It’s clear these aren’t just shoes – they’re a statement piece that reflects the Kansas City Chiefs star’s dynamic influence both on and off the field.