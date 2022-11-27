HomeSearch

“Holy Smokes!” Rob Gronkowski Spotted Crushing Dingers In The Middle Of a Grocery Store

Even after retiring from the game, former Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski can’t stay out of the spotlight. He just knows how to make the headlines.

The legendary tight end, who retired earlier this year, has been spotted showcasing his incredible basketball skills on several occasions and as it turns out, he isn’t too bad even at baseball.

Recently, in a video that has now gone crazy viral, Gronkowski was seen playing baseball in a rather unusual manner. Instead of a baseball bat, he had a loaf of bread in his hand and instead of a ball, he was smashing marshmallows out of the park.

Rob Gronkowski plays baseball with marshmallows in a supermarket

The star athlete was caught on camera throwing a marshmallow into a crowd of onlookers while he was inside a Sprouts Farmers Market. Even MLB’s Twitter account posted a video of Gronkowski with the caption: “POV: You go to the store to get milk and Gronk is in produce crushing dingers.”

Gronk used a loaf of bread as a bat, and it took him several tries to pull off the gimmick. In one test, the bread flew to a customer who later had it autographed after it slipped out of its sleeve.

Gronkowski gave it another shot and succeeded in launching the marshmallow up and above. The 4-time Super Bowl champion then proudly celebrated his hit in front of a group of people shouting oohs and ahhs.

Indeed, it was a pleasant surprise to all the people who came in to buy some daily need products but went home with some incredible memories, all thanks to mighty Gronk.

