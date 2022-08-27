Shailene Woodley was ‘skeptical’ about dating $150 million QB Aaron Rodgers despite the reigning MVP’s repeated attempts to win her back

Aaron Rodgers reportedly spent a lot of energy to get things sorted with Shailene Woodley this offseason. However, at this point, it appears that both the stars have moved on separate ways.

Aaron Rodgers is a mighty fine footballer. After all, not many QBs get the opportunity to sign a $150 million 3-year contract. In fact, it won’t be wrong to say that the Packers had to sacrifice their top wide receiver Davante Adams to ensure Rodgers get enough cash.

However, Rodgers’ personal relationships haven’t fared as well as he would have wanted in the past few years. He isn’t on good terms with his family and his engagement with Hollywood star and activist Shailene Woodley ended earlier this year.

However, even after the couple decided to part ways, they were often spotted hanging out together at different spots. This sparked the rumors that they are willing to give it another go.

Back in March this year, Shailene and Aaron attended a wedding together and things were looking bright and shiny. However, according to E!, even after that, nothing really.changed between the two.

Aaron Rodgers reportedly tried hard to woo Shailene Woodley this offseason

According to the report, Rodgers wanted to get back together but Shailene wasn’t really sure about giving the relationship another chance.

Quoting an anonymous source, E! reported that Shailene actually attended the wedding only to support Rodgers. Moreover, Woodley wasn’t wearing her engagement ring while she was with the Packers QB.

Moreover, US Weekly reported that Shailene’s friends didn’t really feel that Rodgers was the right man for her. “Shailene has been super busy with work. Everything was so different during lockdown, and they had been living in their bubble. Friends of Shailene didn’t believe Aaron is the best match for her,” the report read.

Several factors might have been the reason because of which Shailene was a little skeptical about getting back with Aaron. During the offseason, there were rumors about Rodgers trying hard to woo her back. “Since he’s been off they have been able to take some time to work on their relationship and try to figure things out,” E! reported.

At this point, it would be fair to say that the possibility of them getting back together is minimal. Moreover, the NFL season is about to start soon and now, Rodgers’ focus would be on guiding his side to a Super Bowl win.

