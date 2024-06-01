“Hope Mr. Darren Waller and Kelsey Plum Can Make Amends”: Chad Johnson Reacts to Giants TE’s Music Video Amid Controversy

The aftermath of divorce filings between Darren Waller and Kelsey Plum isn’t unfolding quite how everyone imagined. The recently divorced NFL athlete went on to drop a music video featuring an actress with a striking resemblance to his ex, WNBA icon Plum. While the video is certainly artistic, it has also grabbed the attention of many, including Chad Johnson, who feels it’s not too late for the couple.

The internet was set ablaze with hot takes after Darren Weller dropped his 3-minute music video, leaving it to the outspoken Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson to weigh in on this muddled marital melodrama, alongside Shannon Sharpe.

On ‘NightCap,’ Ocho made it very clear that he is holding out hope that the estranged power couple can rekindle their spark, wishing “Mr. Waller and Kelsey Plum can make amends and make things work” because they’re just too “awesome” together.

“This is Darren Waller explaining how he feels and what happened in the situation,” Ocho said of the infamous music video. “He’s using it in artistic form in video format to express himself. I obviously get what he saying; it’s creative; this has never been done before (by a football player).”

On the other hand, Shannon Sharpe is taking a more pragmatic view, admitting he doesn’t “really care” about the juicy relationship drama. However, he did find time to dub the Las Vegas Aces star “a very, very attractive young lady.”

While the verdict is still out on whether Darren Waller’s musical musings will help mend fences or close the book on his marriage for good, one thing is clear for Chad: “The video is creative!” The raw, heartfelt crooning showcased in the music video reveals a vulnerable side to the elite tight end that only a few get to witness.

That being said, if music truly is a conduit for healing, maybe the path back to marital bliss lies somewhere in those melancholic bars.

Darren Waller Explains the Reason Behind Writing His Song

Darren Waller is baring his soul through this musical endeavor. On May 21st, Waller first teased his impending musical therapy session by previewing the new song “Who Knew (Her Perspective)” on Instagram.

When it finally dropped on May 30th, fans were met with far more than just a melancholic breakup ballad. In his Instagram revelation, Waller shared that the song emerged from “a strong conviction to do something different” back on February 3rd. Putting himself in Plum’s shoes proved to be an incredible act of vulnerability.

“It’s humbling to put yourself in the shoes of someone you’ve been intimate with and take an honest look at yourself. The only result possible is growth,” the NFL star wrote in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Darren Waller (@rackkwall)

And grow he did, with lyrics that confront the emotional wreckage head-on: “Take your time and heal / Just take a time out and feel / The nights we opened up and we knew how much that you and I were real.” The video’s climactic beach scene depicts a surrogate of Plum quite literally stabbing Waller in the back mid-embrace — a visceral metaphor if there ever was one.

While Darren Waller seems intent on working through the pain, his future in the NFL currently hangs in the balance. Amid swirling retirement rumors, the Giants are giving their star tight end the space to figure out his next steps, both personally and professionally.