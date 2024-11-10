Hours Before Aaron Rodgers’ Test, Kyler Murray Left Stunned By Fit Korean Singer Kim Jong-Kook

On left- Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) and on right- Kim Jong-Kook. Credits- Imagn Images and Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

The Arizona Cardinals have impressed many this season. Led by their dynamic quarterback Kyler Murray, they now find themselves atop the NFC West, with a strong playoff push in sight. As they prepare to face Aaron Rodgers and the Jets, Murray took time to explore his part-Korean heritage, working out with a popular Korean singer.

Advertisement

However, the workout turned out to be far more intense than he expected, leaving him stunned by the singer’s strength and stamina.

In the latest episode of his vlog, Murray welcomed Korean singing and fitness icon Kim Jong-Kook to his home for an off-day recovery workout and a taste test of Korean foods. The Oklahoma alum thought the surprise visit was just for a workout, unaware that Kim was a celebrated Korean singer.

When Murray learned that Kim has been performing for nearly three decades, he realized the singer was much older than he’d expected. Discovering that Kim was close to fifty left Murray stunned, and all he could manage to say was, “Damn”.

“I thought you are about to work out. I’m assuming you are older than 34. Damn.”

Cardinals’ senior conditioning coordinator Buddy Morris joined Murray and Kim to guide the workout. Kim’s impressive physique surprised even Morris, who couldn’t believe a singer could be so muscular and even reached out to touch Kim’s biceps in astonishment.

They started with some basic weighted stretching exercises before moving to some other exercises with a resistance band. Murray and Kim then practiced some back and core strengthening techniques, particularly a combination of squats and pull-ups. The duo then ended up lifting some weights.

Kook and the former Heisman winner later dove into tasting various Korean delicacies, starting with appetizers like Korean shrimp crackers, both regular and spicy. Murray found one of the spicy crackers a bit too hot for his palate.

Next, they sampled side dishes, including well-known Korean Kimchi (pickled cabbage), Danmuji (pickled radish), and a refreshing seaweed salad. They also tried Yeongeun (sweetened lotus roots), which Kyler enjoyed more than the spicy chips.

Moving on, the Oklahoma alum had Gimbap (Korean rolls) and spicy marinated pork wrapped in lettuce. The final dish was a serving of Korean cold buckwheat noodles, called Naengmyeon, presented by the chef, capping off a perfect day for Murray as he prepared for the Jets led by their fit and healthy 40-year-old QB Rodgers.