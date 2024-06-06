Houston Texans News: New 4x Pro Bowl WR, Stefon Diggs, Sends a “Hug and a Kiss” to Josh Allen

It’s really a refreshing sight when a trade doesn’t sour a relationship between former teammates, and that’s exactly the case with Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen. Recently, on Tuesday, Diggs spoke for the first time since being traded to the Houston Texans, and he couldn’t help but gush about his former Bills quarterback.

According to NFL.com, Stefon told reporters that Josh Allen played a pivotal role in his career. When Diggs packed his bags and headed to Buffalo, he knew he had more in the tank, but something was holding him back from truly shining. That’s when Josh Allen stepped in and became “his guy”, helping Diggs unlock that untapped potential and take his game to new heights.

With a warm smile, Stefon Diggs sent virtual hugs and kisses to his former teammate, saying

“When I got to Buffalo, Josh was and still is my guy. People don’t really understand what it’s like to be out there. He really embraced me. He kind of had that southern hospitality. We spent a lot of time together and I probably wouldn’t be right here if it wasn’t for him. I got a lot of love for that boy, so y’all give him a hug and a kiss for me.”

While Diggs may have had some choice words for the Bills’ fan base as he departed, his respect for Allen remains unwavering. Sure, there were rumors of tension following their heated sideline exchange last season, but that seemed more like a competitive fire than any real rift.

After all, the Allen-Diggs combo was something else! Those two were a match made in heaven, setting the field on fire with their unstoppable chemistry. Moreover, as Diggs embarks on his new journey with the Texans, it’s just lovely to see that his bond with Allen remains as strong as ever.

Stefon Diggs Laid It Bare On Super Bowl Aspirations With Texans

The buzz around the Houston Texans for the 2024 NFL season is reaching fever pitch! After an impressive campaign under the guidance of rookie head coach DeMeco Ryans and the dynamic play of quarterback C.J. Stroud, the excitement surrounding this team has only intensified with the addition of one of the game’s premier receivers – Stefon Diggs.

Diggs, a top-tier wideout since his days tormenting defenses with the Minnesota Vikings and later the Buffalo Bills, has bagged impressive performance throughout his 9-season long career. But there’s one elusive prize that has always evaded his grasp – a Super Bowl ring. And as he prepares to don the Texans’ uniform, Diggs is more determined than ever to finally get his hands on that Lombardi.

“I feel like I’ve been chasing the Super Bowl since I got in the league. To say like you get to one specific place and say this is where I want to try to win it, but this is where I’m at right now. Obviously, I believe in this team and the quarterback. Those are unspoken things that we all can assume.” Per NBC Sports.

Joining an already explosive offense, Diggs will team up with Stroud, the quarterback sensation who took the league by storm in his rookie year, and a receiving corps that includes the dynamic Tank Dell, fresh off an impressive debut season, and the recently extended Nico Collins.

Throw in the addition of workhorse running back Joe Mixon, and suddenly the Texans’ attack looks downright unstoppable – a force to be reckoned with as they set their sights on championship glory. But for all the hype and lofty expectations, Diggs knows that the journey begins one game at a time.