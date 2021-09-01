“How does Tom Brady know I’m coming!?!”: When the NFL GOAT made a fool of Demarcus Ware and the Broncos defence

Tom Brady has cemented his legacy as the GOAT. So it’s no surprise that All-Pro DeMarcus Ware believes he is one of the toughest players he has faced.

Tom Brady is a little bit crazy. There’s no way around it. He is so dedicated to football and quarterbacking that it borders upon madness. There’s nothing else to say about it and his continued NFL career at the age of 44-years-old is a testament to it.

And all of this has led to his unbeatable legacy. 7 Super Bowl rings. All-Time Leader in Passing Yards with 79,204 yards. All-Time leader with 581 touchdowns. 3 MVP’s and many more.

His longevity, though, is what has helped his case for the best QB title the most, as he just won a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 43 years old. Brady’s 21 NFL seasons — soon-to-be 22 — have also helped him climb atop almost every major passing category.

.@TomBrady turns 44 today. — More SBs than every franchise

— Beat 19 teams in playoffs

— 34 playoff wins

— No. 1 all-time TDs

— No. 2 all-time yards

— As many NFC titles as Rodgers, Brees, Ryan

— 3,039 yards in SBs Father Time is begging for mercy 🐐 @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/QSqwoQlmJd — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 3, 2021

DeMarcus Ware is a definite future Hall of Famer. He’s a 9-time Pro Bowler, a 4-time Pro Bowler, a Super Bowl Champ, a member of the HOF All-2000’s team , and will likely go down as one of the greatest LBs of this generation. One of the toughest QB’s he’s faced: Tom Brady

Tom Brady embarrassed Demarcus Ware and the Broncos defence

In an interview with the Players Tribune, DeMarcus Ware had some very high praise for the Bucs QB.

Twenty times.

The Buccaneers quarterback’s legacy in the NFL is very well established at this point, but the fact that Brady is gearing up for another NFL season at this age is simply remarkable. And to go into his 22nd season as a serious contender to win an 8th Super Bowl is testament to his incredible drive to achieve perfection.

