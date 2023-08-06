“We Did It, Brother”: DeMarcus Ware’s HoF Speech on Peyton Manning Leaves Broncos Fans Remember the Good Old Days

Aug 5, 2023; Canton, OH, USA; Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos former linebacker DeMarcus Ware (right) poses with his bust and Peyton Manning during the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Peyton Manning’s Super Bowl 50 was no less than a scene out of a movie. Gathering a team of elite players and firing on all cylinders for a Super Bowl finish was truly remarkable. His conscious gamble and belief in many of the players proved a success. One such teammate was Demarcus Ware who was forever inducted in the Pro Football Hall of Fame recently.

Advertisement

Recalling those precious moments, DeMarcus Ware gave a special speech making Broncos fans emotional about the good old days. Evidently, his speech also had a nostalgic impact on Peyton Manning, who was in attendance during the special event along with many of his Broncos teammates.

DeMarcus Ware Recalls His Special Super Bowl 50 with Peyton Manning

DeMarcus Ware was a force to reckon with as a Cowboys outside linebacker where he unlocked his true potential. However, it did not come to fruition until he teamed up with Peyton Manning in Denver. While taking a trip down memory lane during his HoF speech Ware made it very clear that he has left behind a legacy to be proud of.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Broncos/status/1687879847887167488?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

“Dallas taught me to be the best in class in the league because I was surrounded by so many of them,” DeMarcus Ware said during his speech. “So when I went to Denver, I had a huge opportunity to once again let that light and leadership shine. This started with a call from John Elway, the Bowlen family, and Peyton Manning. I remember that call. You said, ‘Let’s go win this thing,’ and we did it, brother.”

Peyton Manning had a smile on his face brighter than ever as the cameras rolled onto him. It was clear that he had a lasting impact on all of his teammates with his iconic 2015 season. A season in which he gambled it all and walked into the sunset after he had nothing left to conquer.

DeMarcus Ware was a dominant pass rusher who played the majority of his career with the Dallas Cowboys. He became the franchise’s all-time leader in sacks and earned numerous accolades, including nine Pro Bowl selections and four First-team All-Pro honors. In 2014, he joined the Denver Broncos and played a key role in their Super Bowl 50 victory. Ware retired in 2017, leaving a lasting legacy and secured his spot in the Hall of Fame.

Manning Felt Honored To Have Played With DeMarcus Ware

Moments after the ceremony, Peyton Manning was asked about DeMarcus Ware’s speech and he was all praises for him. Talking about the time they played together Manning said, “I was glad he came to Denver. His impact was immediate… It was a real honor and privilege to play with him and especially now to call him a friend.”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Broncos/status/1687945574799097856?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The Denver Broncos 2015 team was certainly filled with HoFers and leaders which was unmatched in the league. Watching all these stars gather for a special ceremony after all these years and talk about their iconic chemistry was a delight for the fans. Many still believe that the league will no longer see a team like that ever again.