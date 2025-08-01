“How Is Patrick Mahomes Not a 99?”: Julian Edelman Questions Madden Ratings as Rob Gronkowski Justifies Lane Johnson’s Inclusion

Patrick Mahomes has arguably been the best quarterback in the NFL over the past five years. Since taking over as the Chiefs’ starter, he’s led them to the AFC Championship Game every season and delivered consistent excellence under center. Madden has recognized his brilliance with a 99 overall rating in each of the last four editions of the game. But not this year, and that decision has sparked outrage among fans and former players alike. If Mahomes isn’t in the exclusive 99 Club, then who is?

Leading the list is none other than the reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year and Madden 26 cover athlete, Saquon Barkley. He’s not the only Eagle to receive top honors. Right tackle Lane Johnson, a two-time Super Bowl champion, finally gets his due with a 99 rating as well.

It’s hard to argue against giving the reigning MVP a 99, which is why Josh Allen reclaims his spot in the elite club. Joining him is two-time MVP and three-time First-Team All-Pro Lamar Jackson. Ja’Marr Chase, coming off a standout year, makes his debut in the 99 Club alongside fellow superstar wideout Justin Jefferson. Rounding out the group is Myles Garrett, who once again delivered dominant play on a struggling Browns team.

Still, many, including former Patriots stars Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski, are baffled by Patrick Mahomes’ omission. Edelman argued that Mahomes deserved the 99 more than anyone, pointing out that he carried an injury-riddled offense behind a shaky offensive line and still led the Chiefs to 15 wins and another Super Bowl appearance.

” How is Patrick Mahomes not a 99? He literally had a depleted team last year. All of his receivers were hurt. His offensive line got shattered. They had two losses last year. They go to the Super Bowl for a threepeat. This guy is not a 99. I think that’s crazy. He is still the best player in football. Josh Allen and Lamar still haven’t beaten him like when it mattered. He didn’t even have the teams.”

But Gronkowski had no complaints about one name on the list: Lane Johnson. In fact, he loved seeing the Eagles’ right tackle make the 99 Club. Gronk was thrilled that an offensive lineman finally earned a spot in the exclusive group, and in his view, there’s no one more deserving.

According to Gronk, Lane is an absolute behemoth, tough as nails, playing through injuries without ever complaining, and consistently dominant year after year. For Gronk, Johnson’s inclusion wasn’t just justified, it was long overdue.

” Most surprising is Lane Johnson, just because he is an offensive lineman, but he deserves it. He has like a torn meniscus, quad, whatever it is, and goes through it. He doesn’t even deal with pain. He just fights through anything and just takes it out on his opponent.”

Whether Patrick Mahomes deserves a spot in the 99 Club has become a topic of heated debate. Yes, the Chiefs won 15 games and reached the Super Bowl again, but was Mahomes truly the best player on the team, let alone the league?

The reality is, he hasn’t been at his peak over the past two seasons. The Chiefs’ continued success has been largely fueled by their elite defense, not Mahomes carrying the team like in years past. And when that defense finally faltered on the biggest stage, the cracks showed. The Eagles exposed Mahomes in the Super Bowl, making him look far from the generational quarterback that fans believe he is.

It feels like some continue to judge him through rose-tinted glasses, leaning on his past accolades rather than his current form. But the 99 Club is a reflection of the very best in the game right now, not legacy, not reputation, just performance. And based on last season, Mahomes simply wasn’t at that level.