Brittany Mahomes Struggles To Control Her Tears Whenever Daughter Sterling Shouts ‘Dad’ At The TV During Chiefs Game

Jul 29, 2022; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and wife Brittany interact with their daughter Sterling after training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Mahomes is truly one of a kind. In such a short span of time, the man has established himself as a poster boy for the league. The 2019 Super Bowl champion has become synonymous with consistency. This year as well, Patrick’s unit is being regarded as Super Bowl contenders and thus far, they have done nothing wrong to hurt their admirers.

Recently, Mahomes’ Chiefs took on Justin Herbert’s Chargers and as expected, it turned out to be a riveting clash. The Chargers were well and truly on top at halftime with a 7 point lead.

However, the Chiefs made a comeback in the third quarter and finally took the game away from the opposition in the final few minutes. Mahomes, as always, was just outstanding.

With 3 touchdowns for 329 yards and no interceptions, he made life a lot easier for his mates. His counterpart Herbert also tried his best but couldn’t get his team over the line.

Also Read: Tom Brady pitched a $211,995 luxury to show off his new deal with $570 million vehicle superpower

Fans Shower Love on Brittany & Patrick Mahomes’ Daughter Sterling

While the game was on, Patrick’s wife Brittany was actively Tweeting in support of her husband, as she often does. One particular Tweet which grabbed a lot of attention and is actually enough to make anyone shed a few tears involves her adorable daughter Sterling.

Brittany, who is expecting another kid very soon, Tweeted that whenever Patrick Mahomes is on TV during a commercial or game, Sterling starts screaming ‘dad’ which literally makes her cry.

“The fact that Sterling screams Dad every time he pops up on TV makes me wanna cry she knows it’s him every time,” Brittany wrote.

The fact that Sterling screams Dad every time he pops up on TV makes me wanna cry🥹 she knows it’s him everytime 😭 — Brittany Mahomes (@BrittanyLynne) November 21, 2022

A lot of fans reacted to this Tweet with many telling her that even their own kids react with a lot of enthusiasm whenever Patrick is on TV.

Most of the comments on the Tweet were filled love and positively which is refreshing to see as more often than not, whenever Brittany Tweets or says something, fans troll her mercilessly.

My 4 year old son does the same thing! Even if it’s a commercial he gets excited! pic.twitter.com/bZwGGl7KlA — Jesse Bates (@TheChiefsFan24) November 21, 2022

To be fair, Denver yells the same thing when your husband shows up on TV. — Curator of Badassery (@TheRealHinser) November 21, 2022

Girl, same — ChiefsJayhawksRoyals (@CJR16255) November 21, 2022

As it should b. She’s enjoying life. At this stage she just knows daddy is daddy, some day she’ll understand just how important her daddy is. — Sarah Barton Lane (@SarahBartonLan1) November 21, 2022

All in all, it proved to be a fantastic day for the Mahomes family as Patrick had a wonderful outing and his team (8-2) now looks more ready than ever to make its way to the playoffs.

Also Read: Russell Wilson Becomes 2nd Highest Paid Quarterback Just Behind Aaron Rodgers After $245 Million Contract Extension with Broncos