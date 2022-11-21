HomeSearch

Brittany Mahomes Struggles To Control Her Tears Whenever Daughter Sterling Shouts ‘Dad’ At The TV During Chiefs Game

Shubham Bhargav
|Published Nov 21, 2022

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes' one-year-old daughter Sterling is already falling in love with a sport & it's not football

Jul 29, 2022; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and wife Brittany interact with their daughter Sterling after training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Mahomes is truly one of a kind. In such a short span of time, the man has established himself as a poster boy for the league. The 2019 Super Bowl champion has become synonymous with consistency. This year as well, Patrick’s unit is being regarded as Super Bowl contenders and thus far, they have done nothing wrong to hurt their admirers.

Recently, Mahomes’ Chiefs took on Justin Herbert’s Chargers and as expected, it turned out to be a riveting clash. The Chargers were well and truly on top at halftime with a 7 point lead.

However, the Chiefs made a comeback in the third quarter and finally took the game away from the opposition in the final few minutes. Mahomes, as always, was just outstanding.

With 3 touchdowns for 329 yards and no interceptions, he made life a lot easier for his mates. His counterpart Herbert also tried his best but couldn’t get his team over the line.

Fans Shower Love on Brittany & Patrick Mahomes’ Daughter Sterling

While the game was on, Patrick’s wife Brittany was actively Tweeting in support of her husband, as she often does. One particular Tweet which grabbed a lot of attention and is actually enough to make anyone shed a few tears involves her adorable daughter Sterling.

Brittany, who is expecting another kid very soon, Tweeted that whenever Patrick Mahomes is on TV during a commercial or game, Sterling starts screaming ‘dad’ which literally makes her cry.

The fact that Sterling screams Dad every time he pops up on TV makes me wanna cry she knows it’s him every time,” Brittany wrote. 

A lot of fans reacted to this Tweet with many telling her that even their own kids react with a lot of enthusiasm whenever Patrick is on TV.

Most of the comments on the Tweet were filled love and positively which is refreshing to see as more often than not, whenever Brittany Tweets or says something, fans troll her mercilessly.

All in all, it proved to be a fantastic day for the Mahomes family as Patrick had a wonderful outing and his team (8-2) now looks more ready than ever to make its way to the playoffs.

