Analyst Calls Out Skip Bayless For Projecting His “Insecurities On Tom Brady”

Tom Brady has pretty much had success in everything he’s done. From football to entertainment to business, he’s won in every industry. And yet, he still has his detractors.

One of his most vocal supporters was always Skip Bayless. While Bayless has always been well-known for his severe criticism of superstars Aaron Rodgers and (especially) LeBron James, Brady was always on Bayless’ “nice” list, until recently.

When he was playing, Bayless defended Brady at every turn. But since the QB pivoted to broadcasting with FOX and team ownership with the Las Vegas Raiders, Bayless has soured significantly on TB12. In his most recent rant following the AFC Championship, which saw second-year QB Drake Maye and the New England Patriots punch their ticket to the Super Bowl, Bayless somehow made it about Brady.

“I don’t think Tom Brady loves this,” Bayless suggested. “He’ll love it that Vrabel got to the Super Bowl so quickly after Belichick was finally run out the back door the way Brady was. But I don’t think Brady’s going to love it for his legacy that some second-year starter, as he was, flipped the switch and got the Patriots right back to the Super Bowl.”

Bayless went on to say that Maye returning the Patriots to the Super Bowl so soon after TB12’s departure will “diminish his legacy”. Not to mention that Maye beat the Denver Broncos in the postseason to get there, which is one of the few things the GOAT never managed to do.

“I think it’ll, in Tom’s eyes, diminish his legacy a little bit,” Bayless declared. “I don’t think he was rooting for Drake Maye today, and I definitely don’t think he’s going to be rooting for him to win the Super Bowl.”

Others in the media are not having it, however. They’re tired of Bayless’ constant ragging on Brady since he became a broadcaster. Emmanuel Acho took specific exception to the fact that Skip seems to think he can speak for Brady and what Brady feels. He also suggested Bayless was projecting his own “insecurities” onto No. 12.

“Skip, you’re projecting your insecurities onto Tom Brady,” Acho said. “Tom Brady ain’t insecure. Drake Maye, go to a Super Bowl in your second year, Tom Brady’s got seven chips. Statue. Hall of Fame. Greatest QB ever. … Tom Brady ain’t worried about none of this nonsense.”

Whether or not Brady was cheering for Maye and the Patriots is an interesting question. It was a messy divorce for Brady and the Patriots. And he certainly relished beating them as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

However, as Acho said, Bayless—and all pundits and journalists, for that matter—should speak only on their own behalf.