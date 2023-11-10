“Always Been Very Concerned About His Hair”: Eli Manning Takes a Private Dig On Brother Peyton Manning

There is no doubt that Eli and Peyton Manning have made their mark on the NFL. But more so than ever, they have left fans in awe with their brotherly banters at each other now and then. Known for poking fun at each other, Eli didn’t shy away from taking a personal dig at his brother in a recent interview.

Advertisement

Eli Manning recently took a personal dig at his brother when he appeared on the Rich Eisen Show, hosted by Suzy Shuster. And just like any other interview, the two-time Super Bowl Champion had private stories about Peyton.

When the guest host asked about the “worst thing you can think of your brother that nobody knows about so you can sell him down the river?” the younger Manning couldn’t help but comment about ‘Peyton’s perfect hair.’ Eli revealed how the former Broncos QB has ‘always been very concerned about his hair’ as he recalled an incident when he was just 10.

Advertisement

“He’s going to school, or he had maybe his first, you know, (spent) like hours like trying to get the perfect comb. He has test tried every possible comb. I saw him use a Sharpie one time,” Eli said. “So very concerned about it and it’s a sensitive topic.”

During the show, though, he couldn’t help but dig at his brother’s perfect focus on his ‘hair care’ as well, just like he called his brother a donkey on Manningcast this week!

Eli Manning Calls Brother Peyton a Donkey

During Monday’s ManningCast broadcast of the Chargers-Jets game, Arnold Schwarzenegger, the former California governor and actor, introduced a live donkey on air. And it left the Manning brothers utterly bewildered.

However, Eli didn’t let this gem of a moment go to waste and took a dig at his HOFamer brother, Peyton Manning, saying, “The donkey looks like you eating”. When Suzy asked about the same on the show, he couldn’t help but express his wilderness on “If there’s a donkey or am I seeing things?”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JayOnSC/status/1721720843649310956?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Nevertheless, many fans couldn’t help but draw parallels to a 2021 incident when Peyton was caught eating chicken during a commercial break on the ManningCast. And many believe Eli, seizing the opportunity, compared it to Schwarzenegger’s donkey. Such unexpected and humorous interactions have become a hallmark of the ManningCast, and so has Peyton’s signature hair.

In an earlier episode of the ManningCast, Trevor Lawrence, lacking props, encountered some good comedic moments, including photoshopped images comparing his long hair to Peyton Manning’s receding hairline. Despite the jests, Lawrence maintained composure, reacting with a surprised “Oh, my God … that’s brutal” to the altered photo.

When prodded about hair comparisons with Justin Herbert, Lawrence tactfully avoided a response, stating, “I’m not going to say anything that can be used against me.” This has been all about the hair, after all.