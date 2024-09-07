How Joe Burrow’s Calf Injury Could Foreshadow Russell Wilson’s Status for Steelers-Falcons Opener

As the NFL season kicks off, Russell Wilson’s calf injury has sparked concerns among Steelers fans, much like what happened last season for the Bengals fans during Joe Burrow’s struggles. Burrow’s calf issue, which began in training camp and lingered into the regular season, significantly hampered his performance. So, will the Steelers QB suffer the same fate?

Advertisement

Former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel weighed in on the situation during his “Scoop City” podcast, pinpointing the tricky nature of calf injuries for quarterbacks. Daniel explained, “You can’t throw the way you should if you have a calf injury,” drawing a direct comparison to Burrow’s experience last year.

Daniel also delved into the mechanics of quarterback play, highlighting how calf injuries can severely limit mobility and throwing power, noting,

“You’re literally walking on a calf every single day. If you think about a quarterback position, especially when you drop back and you’re in the shotgun and you’re taking these three-five step drops…. You can get the momentum one way but you can’t push off the other way and therefore you’re just a sitting duck in the pocket.”

Despite the gravity of Daniel’s concerns, Wilson remains optimistic about his chances of playing in the season opener. “I just felt a little tight. I just wanted to be smart about it. Obviously we play the game on Sunday. I’m hoping I get to be in it,” Wilson stated, expressing hope for Sunday’s game, as reported by ESPN.

However, Daniel suspects it would be surprising to see Wilson in the starting lineup for the first few games. Moreover, Wilson, who is a league veteran, would understand the importance of sitting out and letting Justin Fields start instead. However, the allure of Week 1 action may prove difficult to resist.

Pittsburgh Steelers injury report: Wilson ‘questionable’ for Week 1 start

The Steelers find themselves in a tricky situation with Wilson’s status up in the air, but they’ve got a solid backup plan in Justin Fields. Acquired from the Bears for a conditional 2025 sixth-round pick, the fourth-year quarterback brings starting experience to the table if Wilson needs to sit it out.

Injury woes aren’t limited to the quarterback position, though. The offensive line took a hit with guard Isaac Seumalo sidelined due to a pectoral issue, while the defense will miss Logan Lee’s presence on the line.

Both players have been officially ruled out after missing three straight practices. Moreover, Rookie receiver Roman Wilson’s knee problems persist, keeping him out of the lineup as well.

#Steelers are dealing with concerns leading up to their Week 1 game against #Falcons #RussellWilson is listed as questionable, while a few other players were limited in Friday’s practice pic.twitter.com/ZjEou187zG — FootballinMyVeins (Kidding, it’s blood) (@nfl_rocky) September 7, 2024

Nevertheless, it’s not all bad news on the injury front. Tight end Darnell Washington, who raised concerns by sitting out Thursday’s practice with a knee issue, made his return to the field on Friday. His availability could provide a boost to the offense, especially if they’re working with a backup QB.

Before Wilson’s injury stole the spotlight, the Steelers were grappling with offensive line concerns. Seumalo’s absence forces a shuffle, with Spencer Anderson stepping in at left guard. The team seems to have faith in Anderson’s abilities, but any change to the O-line presents its own set of challenges.