How long is halftime in the NFL? How does it compare to MLB halftime and other American sports?

The Chicago Bears and New England Patriots will match up on Monday Night Football today. Considering the game, it’s worth looking at how long NFL halftime is.

The Bears and Patriots are currently on opposite trajectories. New England started their season off slow, and then Mac Jones got injured.

However, Bailey Zappe has played admirably in Jones’ absence, and the Pats are currently riding a 2 game-win streak. Meanwhile, the Bears started the season off with a promising win against the 49ers and were 2-1 after their first three games.

A 3-game slide has dropped them to 2-4, and the losing streak has opened up more questions about the team than answers. Justin Fields has a big year ahead of him in terms of development, and Chicago may not have given him everything he needs to get to where he can be at.

QB Mac Jones expected to start for Patriots vs. Bears on Monday night, per @MikeGiardi https://t.co/IFFRuMGCFI pic.twitter.com/O4aILk0xQb — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) October 24, 2022

How Long is NFL Halftime?

Halftime is 12 minutes long for all NFL regular season games. Pre-1990, the break was actually 15 minutes but it has since been cut by 3 minutes.

One possible reason for this could be the already excessive commercial interruptions. Breaks between quarters breaks between possessions, and timeouts mean that an hour of game time takes around 3 hours of broadcast time.

For the Super Bowl, the halftime show takes around half an hour. Popular music artists are invited to put on a concert for the fans. Last season, the star-studded cast of Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, and Mary J. Bilge performed for the Super Bowl half time show.

How does this compare to MLB halftime and other sports and leagues?

NCAA Football: 20 minutes

NCAA Basketball: 20 minutes

NBA: 15 minutes

NHL: Two 17 minute breaks between periods

MLS: 15 minutes

