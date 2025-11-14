How Many Kids Does Stefon Diggs Have After Cardi B Gave Birth To Their Son?

Time crunch? Get all your NFL news here in just 60 words

Stefon Diggs has been making as many headlines off the field as he has on it this year and a big part of that is his relationship with Cardi B. From their offseason yacht shenanigans to the duo’s PDA during public appearances, Diggs and Cardi B’s relationship has quickly evolved over the last few months.

Advertisement

Their journey hit a major milestone yesterday, when the couple officially welcomed a baby boy, instantly turning one of the NFL’s most talked-about personal lives into an even bigger conversation.

The ‘Bodak Yellow’ hitmaker announced the news on Instagram, sharing a short video of herself in a sleek black outfit along with a message about entering a new chapter of her life.

She wrote that bringing “a new baby into my world” gave her “one more reason to be the best version of me.” Reports later confirmed that Diggs was right by her side during the delivery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

With their son’s arrival, the natural question fans have been asking is: how many kids does Stefon Diggs actually have now? Because he does seem to be in the news for his relationship and baby mamas all the time.

Well, to answer the question, the number is three.

His eldest child is Nova, born in 2016. She’s the one fans have seen the most over the years, often popping up on his social media and even appearing during big moments of his career. Although the identity of her mother hasn’t been publicly confirmed, Nova has always been a central part of Diggs’ life.

Then there is Charliee Harper, born in April 2025 to model Aileen Lopera. Her paternity became official only after court proceedings in early November, which placed her firmly into Diggs’ growing family picture.

And now comes his first son, whom he shares with Cardi B. Their relationship became public earlier this year after Cardi’s split from Offset, and the pregnancy announcement in September immediately took over both entertainment and sports circles. With this baby boy, Cardi is now a mother of four, adding to Kulture, Wave, and Blossom from her previous relationship with Offset.

It’s surely a lot to juggle, which is why it’s no surprise that Diggs’ personal life has become almost as widely discussed as his performances on Sundays.

But with a newborn son now in the picture and both families embracing the new addition, Stefon Diggs enters a chapter filled with even more responsibility and definitely even more attention. And based on his comments, it seems like he just can’t wait to parent his son!