Tom Brady Explains How Flag Football Could Grow Like the NFL With “Little Modifications”

As flag football prepares for its Olympic debut and the National Football League continues investing in its global expansion, Tom Brady believes the sport’s growth may hinge on a few strategic tweaks rather than a complete overhaul of the game.

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Speaking after the inaugural Fanatics Flag Football Classic at BMO Stadium, Brady outlined how minor rule changes and stronger structural ties to traditional football could help flag football mirror the rise of the NFL itself.

Brady emphasized that the appeal of football, like competition, camaraderie, and skill, already exists in flag football, but he believes the sport could become more engaging for spectators by adjusting certain rules to encourage a more dynamic passing game.

“I would love to see a little modification to some of the rules to bring a little more passing into it,” Brady said. “People really want to see those skill elements.”

Currently governed internationally by the International Federation of American Football, Olympic-style flag football is played in a fast-paced five-on-five format that prioritizes speed and agility over physical contact. Brady suggested that blending elements of seven-on-seven football with traditional flag rules could create a hybrid version that more closely resembles the structure fans associate with the NFL.

“How do you grow globally when people don’t really want to play tackle football?” he said. “Flag is the answer, but it has to be exciting to watch every single day.”

Flag football’s inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 represents the biggest moment in the sport’s history. The Olympic format will feature a condensed field, no linemen, and strict limitations on contact, elements that make the game faster but also fundamentally different from tackle football.

One of Brady’s more ambitious ideas involves leaning into the NFL’s existing conference structure. He floated the possibility of staging future exhibitions featuring American Football Conference versus National Football Conference teams, supplemented by elite international flag players.

Such a format, he argued, could simultaneously boost visibility for the sport and create a bridge between professional tackle football and the growing global flag football community. Brady also credited commissioner Roger Goodell and the NFL for backing initiatives designed to elevate flag football, particularly as the sport builds toward its debut at the 2028 Summer Olympics.

The league has increasingly positioned flag football as a safer, more accessible entry point into the sport, especially in regions where full-contact football has struggled to gain traction.

The Fanatics exhibition itself demonstrated that elite NFL talent does not automatically translate to dominance in the flag format. The United States Men’s National Flag Football Team swept the tournament, defeating teams stacked with current and former NFL stars by a combined score of 106–44.

Quarterback Darrell Doucette delivered a standout performance, throwing for multiple touchdowns and showcasing the precision, quick decision-making, and spatial awareness that define the flag game. The results underscored Brady’s own admission that traditional football players are “probably way behind” in understanding the sport’s nuances.